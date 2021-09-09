I have never received so many calls about armyworms in my life. I’ve been in the horticulture industry since I was young, but this year seems to be out of the norm. They are knocking out pastures, lawns, and even golf courses this year and I’m hoping that this is just an abnormal year.
Armyworms are the caterpillar of the fall armyworm moth. It is one of the brown moths that we see each evening. They can lay up to 1,000 eggs on just about anything. I’ve recently seen pictures of eggs being laid on fence posts and buildings. After they hatch, the larvae will make their way to the grass and start defoliating it. They will eat most of the foliage in their last few days of life, where they can knock out a field in just a few days.
If you are seeing them in lawns, the armyworms will move on once they have eaten everything. It will normally take a few days for your grass to recover and regenerate new foliage. We have noticed they seem to prefer different grasses to others; they can be quite picky. If you suspect you might have some, a soapy flush will tell you for sure. Just mix two tablespoons of dishwashing soap into a gallon of water and mix that up. Pour the soapy mixture over a small are of the lawn and wait. If they are around or hidden, they will come up to the surface. If you find more than 3-4 larvae in your small area of soapy water, then you may need to treat before they start feeding more. The one good note that is if our lawn is healthy, it should recover just fine. My lawn is a good collection of grass and weeds, but luckily I haven’t seen any armyworms yet.
Pastures can be a little trickier. I visited a field recently where they ate all the pasture grass except for the Johnson grass. We have insecticide lists for pastures, but it all depends on what type of grass is predominate in your pasture and if your pasture has animals on it or not. Another question is if you are going to try and cut hay off the pasture soon or not. Some insecticide options can be sprayed the day you want to cut hay or turn out animals on it. If you are looking for options, call our office and let’s discuss your options for your situation because each farm is different, and I want to make sure we give you the correct answer.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
