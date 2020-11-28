Things are so different today. Not so long ago my day starting with getting out of bed spritely, getting dressed and starting a brand new day filled with some wonderful things to do. Maybe it was going to a job I enjoyed or maybe just getting the household chores done. I could have even been planning something exciting to do with friends or family.
So what now? The morning light comes into the room and I twist and turn trying to figure out the best way to get out of bed where it hurts the least. It take some effort for this first feat of the day. I sit on the bedside waiting for the right momemt to get up slowly and not shock my body. The short walk to the bathroom is ceremonious, holding on to whatever is available (a walker, the walls or chairs). Lo and behold I happen to pass the mirror on the vanity and wonder who is that person with swollen eyes, hair that looks like Bozo the clown. Could that be me?
Things will get better as the day goes on, hopefully. Luckily the kitchen is compact and plenty of places to hold on while I make my coffee, which I hope will jump start my day. Well I managed that well without dropping the eggs on the floor or spilling the coffee grinds. What a great accomplishment.
Getting dressed is another challenge. I used to be able to do all of it in a standing position. Now I have to sit to put my pants on so I don’t topple over losing my balance. I manage well to get fully dressed. But wait, I have to apply my leg wraps to avoid swelling. I can’t bend so I rely on my reacher to grab what I need to do this. I need a sock aid to put on the compression sleeves. Now putting on my shoes necessitates the use of a long shoe horn, (or I use a long back scratcher for this purpose).
Putting makeup on is something I refuse to stop doing since the indentations on my face reveal the lines of the CPAP I have to wear each night for sleep apnea (which is also responsible for the bozo hair style each morning).
What’s next on the agenda? Oh a brisk walk pushing my walker to the mailboxes in the lobby. It seems this is the meeting place for seniors. It is the highlight of our day. We even look forward to the junk mail.
Those of us who still cook our meals will start preparations in the morning when our energy level is still somewhat high. Of course most of us will eat at 4:30 or 5 p.m. so it does not interfere with our long night of watching television (or sleeping on the recliner) until we are awakened and ready to go to bed.
This has been the routine since the pandemic and we are all weary. If it wasn’t for the card games and Sunday church on the internet, and our Sunday school class, I would go bonkers. A trip to the grocery store or the doctors’ office seems like a day of recreation.
Hopefully this soon will be over and some normalcy will return. Until then we have to hang in there and have faith. We still have much to be thankful for as we celebrate this Thanksgiving.
Lebanon resident Linda Alessi writes about family, friends and memories.
