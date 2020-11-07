The weather is dreary outside. It is not much better inside. This past year has been one that none of us will quickly forget. We have changed our way of living each day. We are communicating by e-mail, telephone and Zoom.
We have left the hugs and kisses on the back burner. It has not been pleasant. Though we have tried to be optimistic about the horrid coronavirus it has permeated our life.
When we shop for groceries we no longer stop to chat with people we meet in the stores. We are eager to get the shopping done and leave as soon as possible. We are like masked bandits with no rewards. We do try to do the best we can for ourselves and others around us to keep us safe as possible.
We no longer go to our place of worship on a regular basis. Thank God we can still hear the Word through television and other media. Still we long for the fellowship we were able to enjoy with others. Sundays are just not the same as before.
This cursed virus has affected our interaction with family and friends and has caused many to question who should we listen to. Our leaders in science tell us one thing and the powers that be tell us another. We are at the mercy of the media information given to us liberally each day.
This virus has curtailed the many enjoyable activities we look forward to. We have missed birthday celebrations, family reunions and other events.
Seniors are more apprehensive than the younger generation. It may be because we are more vulnerable (not that we are wiser). We try to adhere to the best of our ability to wear the masks and keep our distance.
Through it all it has brought out the best and worst in people. Some are short tempered and pessimistic. I have found others to be extremely helpful and positive in their behavior and willingness to aid their neighbors and friends in this closed environment.
I can only hope and pray this will end without more loss of our loved ones and bring us closer together in spirit and mind. At this time we realize what is really important to our wellbeing. We can look forward to a new year of health and good spirit. This year of 2020 will remain a bad memory, but this too will pass.
