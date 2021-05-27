I’ve planted most of my garden now and I’m usually one of the last people to get everything out. Since everything has been planted about two weeks, it hasn’t rained once. I’m having to do some supplemental watering which I’m not a fan of. I really believe I see more issues with overwatering plants than under watering plants. Many of the fungal and root issues we have come from too much water. If you are having to supplement water, make sure to do it sparingly.
Here’s a list of some vegetables that I plan to finish planting this week.
I haven’t planted any green beans this year yet. My goal is to get these in before any chance of rain later this week. Green beans can be broken up into two categories: bush and vine. It all depends on how much work you want to do. Vining beans are easier to pick, but they require a structure to run up. Bush beans do not require a structure, but they require you to bend over and pick them. My favorite bush bean (and my mother’s favorite) is Roma II, which is practically stringless. Other favorite bush beans include Provider, Blue Lake 274, and Crockett. If you prefer picking your beans standing up try Kentucky Blue, Kentucky Wonder, or Rattlesnake.
Okra prefers hot and dry, which we apparently already are here in May! Each Southern garden should have okra because I truly believe it is a staple in the South. Okra doesn’t germinate properly if the soil temperatures are below 60. There are quite a few different cultivars of okra, but they pretty much all taste the same. The only difference is the shape and color. The No. 1 type of okra to plant is Clemson Spineless and it’s been around nearly 100 years. If you want to try something different plant some of the red cultivars like Candle Fire, Burgundy and Carmine.
One cucumber plant will yield enough for a small army. I hope to get at least two cucumbers out this week in hopes of supplying me with enough for salads for the summer. Most cucumbers are vining and would benefit being on some type of structure. This helps with picking and keeps the fruit clean. Make sure you grow the cucumber for what you want. There are so many diverse cultivars with many uses. If you’re a pickler, try Boston Pickling, Burpee Pickler, or Bush Pickler. For fresh eating grow Fanfare, Straight Eight, or General Lee.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1 @utk.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.