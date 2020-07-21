Milan No-Till Crop Production Field Day is going virtual for 2020. Event organizers made the decision to move all educational presentations, tours and trade show to an online format. All content will be available on the AgResearch and Education Center at Milan website starting Thursday.
“We think this could be a great opportunity,” says Blake Brown, center director of the AgResearch and Education Center at Milan. “By going virtual we can reach people that we would not otherwise reach, while offering our participants much greater flexibility in how and when they access our information.”
Brown says most content will be in video format and will remain accessible after Thursday. Pesticide recertification points and Certified Crop Advisor continuing education units will still be available to participants who view the online content.
Check in at milan.tennessee.edu or follow the Milan No-Till Field Day Facebook page for more updates.
The Milan No-Till Crop Production Field Day is one of the most far-ranging agricultural field days in the nation. The event is a junction for producers with varied farming interests. Tours cover topics as diverse as row crop sustainability, beef cattle production, natural resource management and precision agriculture.
In addition to the array of educational tours, viewers can also enjoy a large tradeshow or virtual tour of the West Tennessee Agricultural Museum. Pesticide certification points and continuing education units for Certified Crop Advisors will be available.
All events can be accessed starting Thursday via the internet from the comfort of your home, office, tractor cab, or truck! Access to all research tours during and after the field day. Virtual Tour of AgResearch and Education Center at Milan and the West Tennessee Agricultural Museum
The complete program will be posted at the website and includes 57 presentations among multiple tours, including:
• No-till production basics and advanced discussions by commodity
• Discussions of maintaining soil health
• Water management
• Precision agriculture
• Pollinators
• Beef cattle management
• Trade
• Farm policy and production economics
• Natural resource management, including Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in deer
• Forest and pond management
• Hemp production
For information on Extension programs, contact the UT-TSU Extension Office in Wilson County at 615-444-9584. You can also find us on Facebook or visit our website: extension.tennessee.edu/wilson.
