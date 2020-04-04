Here we are still at home. Now I know how kids feel when they are grounded. “But, Mom we did not do anything to deserve this punishment.” A common response I am sure.
Well it is what it is and let’s make the most of it. This may be a time to take inventory of our life, our values and our actions. No matter our age, we can reflect on our past and see where we have not grown in our capacity. Maybe it is time to read and explore in a deeper measure what is important in life.
Now is the time to read the great novels written in times of stress and anxiety. “The Grapes of Wrath,””For Whom the Bells Toll” and many of the books written about wartime and personal loss. This may give us insight to our position today.
Maybe it is time to read our Bible with a more fervent view of what God has done for us, his children in times of horrendous problems. See how merciful he is to His children.
Maybe it is time to listen to great music of your choice. The sounds that uplift your spirit. It may be spiritual music, it may be rock and roll or it may be the great love songs of the ‘40s. Maybe the classics is what your heart desires. Your choice. Do whatever it takes to bring you through this period of seclusion and distancing.
We all miss the interaction of our family, friends and acquaintances who come into our life daily, occasionally or accidentally. We miss the hugs, handshakes and physical contact of those near and dear to us. Cherish the thoughts and remember this too shall pass.
Mend your fences now that you have time to do what may have been put off. Make those phone calls, writes those letters. It helps the mind and the soul to have peace within ourselves.
I have been uplifted by the many contacts from people far and near. Just hearing a friendly voice is comforting. Family and friends, church members and neighbors have shared their concern and caring for each other in ways that only in dire times can be readily observed.
Look inward, look upward and look toward a brighter time ahead for our family, our community, our country and our world. God help us and keep us safe.
Lebanon resident Linda Alessi writes a weekly column about family, friends and memories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.