I woke up this morning to quiet. Total quiet. Eerily quiet.
We dropped off our last child to college six days ago and we officially joined the ranks of empty nesters.
In the last few days I’ve received so many calls and text messages checking on us and for that I’m grateful. We needed those more than we knew!
Of course, I cried most of the way home but the worst part was coming home to the quiet. I had heard about how quiet the house would be from our friends who had been in our shoes before now. So as soon as I walked in the door, I immediately turned the music on.
But even Kelly Clarkson singing at full blast could not make the quiet go away. In fact, she only added to the silence.
And it has been quiet most of the week. We’ve stayed busy with work, the fair, and so many dinners with friends that I, of course, gained three pounds in the past 6 days — all in the hopes of filling up the silence.
But it’s still been quiet. And I’ve hated every single minute of it, until I sat down to write this article.
Finally, today, as I sit at my kitchen table to write my 1000th-plus article of Telling Tales, I’ve decided it’s time to suck it up and be grateful for the quiet. The quiet is just one of many blessings in our lives that we’ve experienced as parents.
It’s here for a reason.
When Becky and I started writing this weekly column, our youngest boys were in pre-school.
Our kids have been the centerpieces of many of our columns for more than a decade plus of writing Telling Tales and of course, the center of our worlds from the minute they were born. Our homes have been filled with kids laughing, kids fighting, kids crying, kids jumping for joy and honestly, just kids and more kids in and out of each of our homes all the time.
Not everyone gets that blessing and we were in the middle of it all for as long as I can remember.
And when not being with our kids, we were talking about them, worrying about them and praying over them. It’s been busy and it’s been loud! And you all have allowed us to share many, many trials, tribulations and funny moments we’ve had with each of our children and that too has been a blessing.
And then one day, it just got quiet. Just like that. It went silent.
Being a mother of two older kids though, I know that the quiet doesn’t last long. Just because No. 3 isn’t sleeping under my roof right now, doesn’t mean he won’t be back very soon. But like so many of you out there who’ve grown up with Becky and I and our children, it’s now time for another season and the quiet is just an interlude for what’s to come.
It’s no longer up to the kids to fill the quiet. Now, it’s our turn.
As I sit here thinking about all the things I’ve yet to do, articles I’ve yet to write, people I’ve yet to meet, I’m grateful for the quiet today because I’ve earned it.
And so today, I’ll not wallow in it, but I’ll savor it. I’ll savor all that is about to come.
And then tomorrow, I’ll get to work filling up the silence, one person, one place, one new experience at a time! And somewhere in that day, I’ll also call each of my children to check on them and be sure they are doing the same.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Angel Kane and Becky Andrews. This column is Angel’s.
