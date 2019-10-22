October is the month to get those spring flowering bulbs in the ground. As a general rule of thumb, if it blooms in the spring it needs to be planted in the fall. If it blooms in the summer, it needs to be planted in the spring. You are probably seeing all of the stores starting to carry things like daffodils, tulips, crocus, and plenty of other spring flowering goodies. These spring flowering bulbs need to go through a period of cold called vernalization in order to flower in the spring. I'm going to highlight a few of the more popular spring flowering bulbs and hit on their pros and cons of each species.
Daffodils are under the plant family called Narcissus and out of all of the spring flowering bulbs, they are probably the hardiest. You can still see on old home sites where the daffodils are still flowering year after year. If you can't grow a daffodil in your home garden you should probably find a new hobby other than gardening. Daffodils are known for coming in mostly shades of yellow, but now flowers come with shades of white, peach, and even coral colors. When planting daffodils be sure to plant them two times the height of the bulb. If your bulb is 2 inches tall then the bulb tip needs to be 4 inches from the soil line. It's a good rule of thumb on all flowering bulbs to plant them in this manner -- twice the height of the bulb.
Tulips can be short-lived in Wilson County gardens, but they do a great job of adding color to the spring garden. It seems that I always add a few to the landscape and they just slowly fizzle out over a few years. Since there are literally hundreds of cultivars, some just do better than others and we're still learning which ones do best. Some of the straight Tulipa species seem to be hardier than the hybrids of today. I'm always a fan of color in masses and a bed that has all one color of tulip can stop people in their tracks. Cheekwood Botanical Garden plants thousands of tulips in their beds for their spring displays and if you've never checked it out, be sure to go this coming Spring.
I've recently discovered Galanthus, which are also called snowdrops. In the late winter and early spring, these small white flowering bulbs can add some color to a dull winter landscape and they are extremely hardy about returning each year. These stay small and will not get over 10" tall, so be sure to plant them in the border of the landscape as opposed to the back. All of the snowdrop cultivars come in shades of white and some can be tinged with colors of green.
As always, if you have any questions regarding your garden or any other horticultural matter in your garden or lawn, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
