This is the week children have been anticipating. School is in session, the county fair has come and gone and fall break is just a memory. Halloween is here. The costume is ready, the excitement is in the air and many children may only be focusing on the end goal, candy. It's up to us, as parents, to keep our little ones safe as we celebrate this fun season of make believe.
The Centers for Disease Control have developed some tips to make this fun celebration a safe one. Remembering to follow these tips can help you focus on helping your children create fun memories instead of scary ones. Remember to have a S.A.F.E. H.A.L.L.O.W.E.E.N. this year!
• Swords, knives, and other costume accessories should be short, soft, and flexible.
• Avoid trick-or-treating alone. Walk in groups or with a trusted adult.
• Fasten reflective tape to costumes and bags to help drivers see you.
• Examine all treats for choking hazards and tampering before eating them. Limit the amount of treats you eat.
• Hold a flashlight while trick-or-treating to help you see and others see you. WALK and don't run from house to house.
• Always test make-up in a small area first. Remove it before bedtime to prevent possible skin and eye irritation.
• Look both ways before crossing the street. Use crosswalks wherever possible.
• Lower your risk for serious eye injury by not wearing decorative contact lenses.
• Only walk on sidewalks whenever possible, or on the far edge of the road facing traffic to stay safe.
• Wear well-fitting masks, costumes, and shoes to avoid blocked vision, trips, and falls.
• Eat only factory-wrapped treats. Avoid eating homemade treats made by strangers.
• Enter homes only if you're with a trusted adult. Only visit well-lit houses. Never accept rides from strangers.
• Never walk near lit candles or luminaries. Be sure to wear flame-resistant costumes.
Keeping these safe Halloween tips in mind can help you focus on the fun part of Halloween, making family memories. Have a safe and fun Halloween!
For more information on this or other family and consumer science topics, contact Shelly Barnes, family and consumer sciences Extension agent for UT Extension in Wilson County. Barnes may be reached at sphill24@utk.edu or 615-444-9584.
