Did you know tomatoes may not be considered to be highly acidic? New tomato varieties, over-mature fruits, and tomatoes from dead or frost-killed vines may have a pH greater than 4.6. To ensure a safe acid level for boiling water canning of whole, crushed, or juiced tomatoes, it is recommended to add bottled lemon juice or citric acid directly to jars before filling the jars with the product.
Tomatoes can be preserved by drying, freezing, or pickling, as well. They can even be used in making fruit spreads like jams, jellies and marmalades, depending on their acid level. Tomatoes are a great item to dry. They do not need to be blanched and are dried to a crisp.
Freezing tomatoes will likely result in a soft texture and is more appropriate for cooking, such as in soups, stews and spaghetti sauces. Tomato products, such as chili sauce and catsup, can be frozen.
If you decide to pickle your tomatoes, commercially prepared vinegar is typically needed to achieve the required acidity. Do not change vinegar, food, or water measurements in a recipe or use vinegar with unknown acidity. Use only recipes with tested quantities of ingredients. There must be a minimum, uniform level of acid throughout the mixed product to prevent the growth of botulism.
To learn more about safely preserving tomatoes, join our Extension Explores program on Friday at 10 a.m. via
Zoom. To register, visit https://tiny.utk.edu/ExtensionExplores21.
For more information on this or other family topics, contact Shelly Barnes, Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Agent for UT Extension in Wilson County. Barnes may be reached at 615-444-9584 or by email at sphill24@utk.edu. You may also visit our Extension Explores web resources at tiny.utk.edu/ExtensionExplores.
