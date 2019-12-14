Everyone is thankful for something -- even on Christmas, when 40 members of your family are talking loudly, complaining about the food temp, and wondering "out loud" if the serving dish used for stuffing belongs to them.
As much as my family and close friends may test the limit of my nerves, I still say a silent prayer of thanks. It's not a prayer you are familiar with I'm sure. In the chaos of the holidays before I let myself utter or think, "THIS IS THE LAST TIME I'M HOSTING CHRISTMAS DINNER!" I stop (obsessing), drop (the attitude), and roll (add Parker House to my grocery list) and instead say, "Thank you."
Thank you for a husband who helps and doesn't need an award or social media recognition. He's not even on social media. A man who doesn't mind coming in second to so many things; work, kids, friends, sisters, dad, or a new season of "The Crown" and "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (seriously! I'm in heaven. The third season of both released within days of each other.) A man who, just like me, rolls his eyes when people talk about "soulmates." Because it's more important for us to simply be "mates." We can save the soul part for the afterlife. We've built a life together. It took us a while to finish the foundation but when we did, the rest just sort of fell into place. So, thank you to him for reminding me that the good days always outnumber the bad.
Thank you for a 20-year-old who still calls … sometimes! A man-child who is trying to find his way and his identity. A young man with impractical career goals and the work ethic to make it happen. And a boy who still lets his mama run the bases with him when life throws a curveball his way.
Thank you for a 16-year-old who is slowly learning that while he is smart, he doesn't yet know it all. My youngest babe who has always made very grown-up observations like, "Almond milk makes no sense. Almonds don't have nipples." Oh! And he still loves to snuggle while watching "Elf" this time of year.
Thank you for my sisters and brothers. Those connected by blood or connected through life. Without them, this island of misfit toys wouldn't be fun at all.
Thank you for my mother-in-law. Yes, you read that right. I'm thankful that she accepts me for who I am, messy kitchen, unorganized closets and all.
Thank you for dementia that changes our dynamic on a daily basis. And our new family at his new place. This new family takes care of our most valuable possession so we can work, raise families and spend time quality time with our dad without worrying about cleaning, med planners, and meal plans. It's hard to watch sometimes. There are days when I'd love to stay in bed, watch bad reality television and post anonymous messages on political websites. But instead, I listen intently as dad tells me about how he met mom during the 1961 fall quarter at Western Carolina University. And for a moment I wonder if this is real. Maybe it's not as bad as the neurologist says. Then he tells me how hard it was for him to be a boxer in the '70s. He has never been a boxer. No big deal. I listen, we giggle, and he goes back to reading the newspaper. We go on. And life goes on too. Because while he will inevitably forget many things, his family will remember for him.
So, for these reasons and so many more, I am very, very thankful this holiday season.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County moms Angel Kane and Becky Andrews. This column is Becky's.
