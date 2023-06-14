Women In The Lead, through instruction by the Lebanon Police Department, is giving Wilson County women the opportunity to learn ways to defend themselves and escape dangerous situations.

Women In The Lead is a program under the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce dedicated to building community between women as well as combating challenges they face. Awareness and safety highlighted this month’s event: a two hour women’s defensive training course on Thursday.

