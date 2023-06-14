Women In The Lead, through instruction by the Lebanon Police Department, is giving Wilson County women the opportunity to learn ways to defend themselves and escape dangerous situations.
Women In The Lead is a program under the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce dedicated to building community between women as well as combating challenges they face. Awareness and safety highlighted this month’s event: a two hour women’s defensive training course on Thursday.
Lebanon Police Department Sgt. Matt Dedman instructed the course, splitting it between education and physical defense methods in the department’s training room. In both portions, Dedman clarified that the techniques are proven to “work against most people for most people,” with escape from the perpetrator as the top priority.
Dedman actively engaged the women throughout the presentation by asking them about everyday objects they could use to protect themselves in a pinch, and sharing more ideas. He invited the women to ask questions at every turn.
The presentation shared motives for attack and reminded the women that no property is more important than their lives.
“You only get one chance to save your life,” Dedman said.
Dedman emphasized the importance to strike rather than punch an attacker for effectiveness and safety. This fed into the physical training, where the women first found their fighting stances. After, Dedman approached each woman with a Redman Training Gear pad so they could practice the various strikes.
Laughter and words of affirmation echoed off of the walls as the friends were impressed by one another’s determination and strength. Soon enough, the ladies were able to partner together. They alternated between defending themselves and pretending to be the perpetrator.
Then, Dedman touched base on ground defense, specifically in cases of straddling. The night concluded with gratitude for newfound, potentially life saving knowledge and comradery.
“We wanted to do this to teach women to be aware,” said Andrea Wilke, Lebanon Wilson County Chamber vice president of membership and finance. “In the world we live in today, it’s important to be prepared and be ready.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.