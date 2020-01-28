I wanted to continue my thread of things to watch for in the landscape and the two previous articles mentioned trees and shrubs to watch for in 2020. Now I want to turn my focus on diseases to watch for and which plants are most susceptible to them.
As I get calls and visits to the office it seems there are some common themes amongst the samples that are brought in. One common theme is that some plants are just always going to be susceptible to disease because they’re not a fan of the heat and humidity in Tennessee. When they are under stress from improper growing conditions, a lack in their immune system allows them to catch whatever is around that week.
Rose rosette virus is probably the most common pathogen that is brought into my office and is a serious disease of roses. It is spread primarily by a microscopic mite. Any rose can be affected by this virus and it seems that it is mostly ‘Knockout’ roses that are brought into my office because they are the number one planted rose in the landscape. I still have roses at my house and I don’t plan on stopping either, but if I see any of the symptoms, they will be eliminated to stop the virus from spreading.
Symptoms of rose rosette virus include distorted flower buds, excessive thorns on the stems, stems and leaves may turn a bright red, and thickened stems. As of right now, there is no treatment for this virus and the only solution is to dig the plant and dispose of it from your property to stop it spreading to other roses.
Another pathogen that we’re commonly seeing on basil is downy mildew. This pathogen has been around for around 100 years, but has only been in the United States for around 13 years. It is spread by spores blowing through the wind as well as the movement of infected plants near healthy plants. The first step in helping your home garden is to purchase healthy plants and even purchase those cultivars that are resistant to this mildew. When you are purchasing plants look for healthy green leaves that are free of dark spores on the bottoms of the leaves. Another sign of downy mildew on basil is the leaves will collapse and turn a darker color.
One more pathogen to watch for is Hosta Virus X. This is also a virus and cannot be treated and the plant must be discarded from the property to prevent spreading. It is most easily diagnosed on brightly colored yellow hostas that have abnormal green streaking in the yellow part of the leaf. Occurrence of this can be on any variety of hosta though. When purchasing hostas and any other plant listed above be sure to purchase only healthy plants that are free of disease and any markings of any of the diseases listed above. If the hosta that you are purchasing has streaking of the leaves of different colors, better leave it at the store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.