I’m going to continue my thread of plants to avoid or at least watch out for in 2020. These shrubs are some of the most common ones that I get questions about during the growing season. Either they are dying, disease ridden, or just not growing well in the location where they’ve been planted. A lot of issues arise in the landscape from using the wrong plant in the wrong spot. We’ll see plants that need to be grown in shade, planted in full sun. When a plant is stressed from improper placement in the landscape, the plant will get diseased and suffer.
Otto Luyken Laurel (Prunus laurocerasus) has been planted by the thousands in landscapes all over our state. This laurel is in the peach family and has some of the same issues that plague peaches. These laurels are often trimmed into hedges and are improperly pruned resulting in a plant trying to recoup growth and using its stored reserves. The main issue with these laurels is that they are not tolerant of soils that stay damp and this results in root rot. We have seen a fair number of them turn completely brown and die this winter from the high amounts of rain we’re seeing right now. One other issue that is always present is a disease called shot-hole. This leaves holes in the leaves and is often confused for insect damage on the leaves.
Japanese Holly (Ilex crenata) is often mistaken for a boxwood since it is a small leaf version of a holly. We see them often used and abused in landscapes by being shaped into small round shapes. Ideally if we plant the proper plants in the right spots, we shouldn’t have to prune them much. Japanese Holly is one that is also not tolerant of wet soils and often succumbs to root rot when we are seeing high amounts of rainfall.
Boxwoods (Buxus) are going to have an interesting future since the disease Boxwood Blight has been found in Tennessee. Boxwood Blight is often seen by identifying black lesions on the stem and the leaves. It can be transported by pruning shears, clothing, and even fallen leaves from diseases plants. Once a single boxwood has been identified with an issue, the ones surrounding that one can also succumb to the fungus. They are also intolerant of soggy soils and have a fair number of other diseases that can affect them. It’s always good to avoid planting a single row of one species, this will help eliminate issues going right down the entire row of plants.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.