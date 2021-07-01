As we roll into July many vegetables are starting to fizzle out due to heat, stress, or insect pressure. I turned my kale, lettuce, and greens under and plan to plant a new crop of vegetables this week. Here’s the list of things that I will be planting in this summer heat. Most of these will only take around 40-50 days to produce a crop if they are planted now. If you’re lucky, you might even get them in the ground before a rain!
Squash is normally down and out right now due to squash bugs and squash vine borers. I’m lumping squash and zucchini together as they’re in the same family and produce at around the same time. The issue you might have now is finding the seeds, but if you’re able to find them go ahead and get them out this week. I normally plant squash in three different sets about a month apart because the bugs can be so challenging to beat.
Bush beans normally take around 50-55 days and they are determinate. Determinate vegetables will put on one heavy fruit set and then be done. We have tomatoes like this and people who are putting vegetables up prefer these because you’ll get all your fruit at one time. Bush beans that were planted at the beginning of the season will be done by now, but you still have time to get more out. Try Roma II if you are looking for one of the best bush beans on the market.
Cucumbers are one that people seem to forget. Normally two cucumber plants will produce enough fruit for a small army, and you might be tired of them already. If your first cucumbers are starting to succumb to cucumber beetles, then it may be time to replant a few in a different spot in the garden.
Most cucumbers prefer to run on a structure, and it makes harvesting easier! Make sure you grow the correct cucumber for what you plan to do, whether it be fresh-eating or pickling!
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
