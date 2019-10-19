I got nothin'!
You read that right. After a very uneventful two weeks waiting for something funny, dangerous, or even inspiring to happen … nothing. I started and stopped about 30 different story ideas. This happens sometimes but this time … nothing.
I started one about how uncomfortable funerals and death in general make me feel. You can find book after book on how to deal with the loss of a loved one, but there's very little information out there on the best ways to comfort someone suffering a loss. From personal experience, I can attest that humor can often be a magical elixir to soothe an aching heart … sometimes it's easier to swallow with a little alcohol. The only caveat to my theory is that you must have the right timing. For instance, I don't understand why people say, "Doesn't he/she look great?" Especially if this is the first time you are seeing the deceased. Recently, someone said this to me, and I blurted out, "This is the first time I've seen him, but he looks just like the pictures." Under the right circumstances, that might have been gotten a chuckle.
The next one started because I was angry at a kid who cut off my kid while I was sitting shotgun. He didn't just cut us off. No, he laughed and in no uncertain terms told me I was No. 1. Or maybe he said we were both No. 1. Anywho, the words for a really funny column were there and it was funny, but I'm not sure how funny it would be without all of curse words. I'm not even sure how a newspaper "beeps" out curse words.
Then the there's the one that almost made the cut. A few weeks ago, I was checking my teenagers Instagram account. The next day I picked him up from school. He shut the car door and said, "MOM! If you are going to check my Instagram account, log out of my account before you start commenting on my friend's pictures."
"What are you talking about?"
"You commented on a picture of Kaleb running at the last meet."
"So! I was trying to be encouraging."
"It was under my name."
"Why does that matter?"
"Because you said, 'Kaleb, your legs look amazing! Very strong! I was out of breath just watching you!' It looked like I left it!"
That's it. I'm stuck. Stuck in a land of 1,000 stories and nothing to write about. At this very moment I can hear my boys laughing loudly. Now they are wrestling. Something they do when the oldest is home from college. I've had to retreat to my bathroom to finish writing this. It sounds like elephants running back and forth upstairs. Suddenly I hear a loud crash, then silence, then two sets of feet hurrying across the upstairs hall and the gentle closing (and locking) of my oldest son's bedroom door. I think about ignoring it completely and letting my husband deal with whatever mess has been made then I realize this could be my shot for a quirky little story about my boys. My adult son and teenage son still paling around and making messes. But it's not worth it. I just don't have time for the nervous breakdown I'll deserve if they've broken another expensive something that I shouldn't have purchased in the first place.
Comments? Even mean ones. Email becky@wilsonlivingmagazine.com
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County moms Angel Kane and Becky Andrews. This column is Becky's.
