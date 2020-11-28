‘Twas the night before Thanksgiving when all through the house
Not a creature was stirring, not even the spouse.
The Lysol was purchased and ready to share,
In hopes to rid Rona out of the air.
The children were snoring loudly, but not in their beds
They crashed on the sofa after gaming instead
And dad in an old T-shirt, while I watched “The Crown”,
Had just settled our brains and began the countdown.
When out on the lawn arose such a clatter,
I sprang from my bed to see what’s the matter.
Away to the window I flew like a flash
Not really, I’m 46, flying takes cash.
I got to the window just in time to see
The Amazon truck dropping TP.
The moon was shining all soft and aglow,
Giving the impression that this year has done anything but blow.
When what to my wondering eyes did appear,
But a small UPS truck, he’s been here all year.
The little old driver, so lively and sweet
After eight months of pandemic, he deserves cash, food, or some kind of treat.
More rapid than eagles his coursers they came,
And he whistled, and shouted, and called them by name:
“Now, Cottonelle! now, Angel Soft! now Charmin and Scott!
On, Purell! Gel or spray! I deliver whatever they got!
To the top of the porch! to the top of the wall!
I’ve kept myself healthy in the midst of it all!”
With the truck full of supplies, the driver named Lou
Dropped a case of face masks, kettle cooked chips, and hand sanitizer too.
I wanted to say something to him like, “thank you”, “we owe you” “you deserve a cheer”
Instead I just smiled and waved through the window, my message was clear.
In a few short hours, we’ll give reason for our thanks.
This should have been tough, but was easier than I thought.
We had much to be grateful for; the things that can’t be bought.
Like the health of my sister who finished chemo not long ago
Or the folks that take care of dad and the college boys home.
We’ll stuff ourselves full of turkey and try not to fuss
No talk about elections or who really won.
It’s over, THANK GOD.
Covid and politics, put a fork in me, I’m done.
2020 has been weird that cannot be denied.
We’ve stockpiled, we’ve laughed, we’ve argued, and cried.
So, when you sit down with family to this year,
Look around the table and be happy for who’s there.
Those faces you love and also love you
Make even 2020 seem shiny and new.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Becky Andrews and Angel Kane. This column is Becky’s.
