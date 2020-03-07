I have a confession. I can’t keep my house clean and organized. Not all at once anyway. It’s me. I’ve tried to fight it; but clearly genetics are at work here and like the cellulite that resides on my backside (no matter how thin I’ve been) this sloppy part of me is here to stay.
But as of late, the lack of neatness on the home front is driving me nuts. It could be that I should take a break from social media because it appears that NO ONE else has this problem. Seriously, where do you people find the time to clean, decorate, exercise, be thin, work, and take flawless photos?
Last week I walked upstairs and caught a whiff of something coming from my boy’s bathroom. I pulled a Scarlett and declared “As God as my witness this would be the last time the smell of urine would greet me at the top of the stairs.” I’ve demanded that from now on they all sit pee until further notice!
Over the years, I’ve tried everything from bins and labels to purging anything that doesn’t spark joy per advice from Joy Kondo. I took a different approach this time. I decided to do something that the women in my family never do. I asked for help. For two days, two fairy godmothers swept, scrubbed, and polished. Every baseboard, doorframe, sink, countertop, was clean by the time they left. Midway through the first day, fairy godmother No. 1 asked me to stop apologizing. So, I apologized for apologizing. She assured me that our house looked like a family “loved” here and that’s a wonderful thing. She may tell this to everyone, but I didn’t care. She made me feel like it’s OK to be us. Messy, dishes in the sink, clean clothes piled up three feet high waiting to be folded US.
Some people can’t have a good day if they don’t make their bed; some don’t see the point. This isn’t to say I do not make my bed every day. I don’t make my bed every day, but I do on special occasions so that counts for something, I think. Some people can’t sleep well if there’s dirty dishes in the sink; some people install a farmhouse sink in their kitchen because they can stack every single plate and bowl they own in the sink while they enjoy family visiting for the holidays. Some people fold their clothes as soon as they finish baking in the dryer; some know this is dumb.
My husband is tidy. Mostly, with his side of sink, room, etc. It used to bother him that he couldn’t find the remote after I was the last one to use it or that I would use a butter knife as a screw driver when he has enough tools to build a small city in east Tennessee. But since we’ve been married for more than two decades, he’s created his own system for living with me. It’s called the “Think like Becky” application.
Where’s the remote? Think like Becky. Of course! It’s inside the fridge.
Where’s my pen? Think like Becky. Of course! It’s in the linen closet.
My absentmindedness doesn’t bother him anymore. He’s learned to live in the moment with me. Getting him to this point took years of work. So, he got messy because of me. I was born this way. And because of this I know my DNA lives on in my children. The remote control for our downstairs television recently turned up on dresser of our son who has been back at college for more than two months.
This house may not ever be Instagram or Pinterest worthy; except for every other Wednesday. On that day I can count on the brave and cheerful woman who trudges through the house with her magic wand and sparkly bottle of glass cleaner to make my mess of a house look perfectly polished. And she does this all while I apologize to her incessantly.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County moms Becky Andrews and Angel Kane. This column is Becky’s.
