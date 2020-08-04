The Master Small Ruminant Producer program is designed to provide educational opportunities for sheep and goat producers. The program provides sheep and goat producers opportunities to increase knowledge and skills needed to apply management practices necessary for profitability and sustainability of the sheep and goat industry.
Due to current COVID-19 limitations on meeting sizes, The UT Extension Small Ruminant Work Group has been working hard to develop online options for those that need to complete their Master Small Ruminant Certification. All classes will be online. Topics will include management, facilities, marketing, parasite management, health, reproduction, genetics, carcass merit, quality assurance, forages and others
Classes begin on August 8 and registration is online. Visit the https://animalscience.tennessee.edu/small-ruminants/ and look for the link for registration. You will be sent additional information. Cost is $110 and all classes will begin at 5:30 PM CST. Classes will last no longer than 2 hours. Program Contact; Jessica Shanks, 865-974-4160, jharri50@utk.edu
To be eligible for certification, producers must attend 9 of the 12 classes. Master Small Ruminant Producer certification qualifies producers to participate in the Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program (TAEP) a cost-share assistance program for long-term investments in Tennessee’s farming operations. A current University of Tennessee Master Producer Certificate is one of the qualifications needed for producers to be eligible for the maximum 50% cost-share assistance.
For information on Extension programs, contact the UT-TSU Extension Office in Wilson County at 615-444-9584. You can also find us on Facebook or visit our website: extension.tennessee.edu/wilson
