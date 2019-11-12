The holiday season is here and food gatherings are all around us. Take the guesswork out of food safety this year but utilizing USDA's free hotline service. The USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline can personally answer your food safety questions on weekdays year-round.
The hotline receives more than 50,000 calls yearly. This toll-free telephone service, which began July 1, 1985, helps prevent foodborne illness by answering questions about the safe storage, handling, and preparation of meat, poultry, and egg products.
If you have a question about meat, poultry, or egg products, call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline toll free at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854).
The hotline is open year-round Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. Check out the FSIS Web site at www.fsis.usda.gov.
The hotline is staffed by food safety specialists with backgrounds in home economics, nutrition, and food technology.
The majority of calls come from consumers regarding how to properly handle their food, including food safety during power outages: food manufacturer recalls; foodborne illnesses; and the inspection of meat, poultry, and egg products.
The hotline has answered over 2 million calls as part of USDA's consumer food safety education efforts. Often the first question callers ask is, "Are you a real person?" The hotline is one of the rare services where a live person answers callers individually specific questions one-on-one.
In the more than 29 years of operation, callers have asked the Hotline increasingly more sophisticated questions. Now they frequently know the names of bacteria many people had never heard of 10 or 20 years ago.
From novice cooks wondering how long to safely roast a chicken to more experienced food handlers asking about additives, residues, and foodborne bacteria, hotline food safety specialists have heard it all.
Beginning in 2002, the toll-free hotline extended its service to callers whose first language is Spanish. By touching the appropriate number at the prompt, callers will be connected to a Spanish-speaking food safety specialist who can answer their questions.
The hotline is open on Thanksgiving Day from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., but closed on other Federal government holidays.
Spice up your holidays
Holiday spices fill the house with warm aromas that beckon you into the kitchen to see what's baking! We associate cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg with holiday treats. But another warming spice that you might want to try is cardamom.
Cardamom grows on a plant related to ginger that produces cardamom pods that contain seeds. You can purchase the pods or seeds and grind them yourself or you can purchase the ground spice, which loses its flavor more quickly.
The flavor of cardamom is complex with citrusy, smoky, herbal notes. Because of this complexity, it is used both in savory and sweet dishes. In Indian cuisine, it is paired with meats and vegetables while in Swedish cuisine it is more often used in baked goods. Breads, sweet rolls and cookies are all infused with cardamom and sometimes paired with the other warming spices like cinnamon, cloves and ginger.
Whitney Danhof, an Extension agent from Bedford County and accomplished food blogger says, you can add cardamom to cranberry sauce for a special touch or add some in your sugar cookie or shortbread recipes for a Scandinavian twist. One of my favorite ways to use cardamom is in sweet bread. Usually when I make this bread, I braid it and bake a loaf but here I have made sweet rolls with a candied fruit filling with sugar and spices with a glaze over the top. If you are not a candied fruit fan (although it provides the red and green holiday colors!) just use the sugar and spice mixture or add some toasted pecans.
So give cardamom a try this holiday season!
CARDAMOM SWEET ROLLS
• 3 cups flour, divided
• 1 packet yeast
• 1 teaspoon ground cardamom
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 3/4 cup milk
• 1/4 cup butter, cubed
• 1/4 cup honey
• 1 egg
• 1 cup fruitcake mix (candied fruits, chopped), divided
• 1/4 cup softened butter
• 1/4 cup sugar
• 1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom
• 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
• 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
• Powdered sugar and milk
In a small saucepan, heat milk, butter and honey to melt the butter and let cool until just warm. Pour into a large bowl and add yeast, whisking to mix. Let sit a few minutes and when cool enough, whisk in egg. In another bowl combine 1 cup flour, 1 teaspoon cardamom and salt. Add to wet ingredients along with 1/2 cup of fruitcake mix and beat until it forms a batter. Let rest a few minutes. Stir in enough remaining flour (2 cups) to form a dough (dough will be sticky). Turn onto a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth and elastic, about 6-8 minutes. Place in a greased bowl, turning once to grease top. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 45 minutes. Turn onto a lightly floured surface and pat into a 12"x14" rectangle. Spread with butter. In a small bowl combine remaining 1/2 cup fruitcake mix, sugar, 1/4 teaspoon cardamom, ginger and cinnamon. Sprinkle evenly over butter. Roll up long edge and seal. Cut into 1/2" slices and place in 2 greased cake pans. Cover and let rise until doubled, about 30 minutes. Bake at 375 degrees for about 15 minutes or until lightly browned. Let cool slightly and drizzle with glaze of powdered sugar and milk.
For more information on this or other family and consumer science topics, contact Shelly Barnes, family and consumer sciences Extension agent for UT Extension in Wilson County. Barnes may be reached at sphill24@utk.edu or 615-444-9584.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.