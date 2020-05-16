From staff reports
USDA’s Farm Service Agency offices in Tennessee are currently open to phone and virtual appointments only but can still work with producers on timely filing crop acreage reports. FSA staff can provide assistance over the phone, by email and through virtual meetings via Microsoft Teams.
The following acreage reporting dates are applicable in Tennessee:
• July 15 — All other crops, Perennial Forage
• Aug. 15 — Processing Beans
• Dec. 15 — Crop year 2021 Fall Seeded Small Grains
• Jan. 15 — Apples, Canola, Peaches
“In order to comply with FSA program eligibility requirements, all producers must file an accurate crop acreage report by the applicable deadline,” said Mike Mayfield, state executive director.
FSA county offices in Tennessee will provide maps to producers through either mail or email with instructions for completing the maps. After planting is complete, producers should return completed maps and the acreage reporting sheet by mail or email. Please discuss deadlines for submitting completed maps with your local service center as dates may vary.
FSA offices are using Microsoft Teams software to virtually meet with producers to review maps and documents for certification. Producers who want to schedule a virtual appointment can download the Microsoft Teams app on their smart phones and call the FSA office for an appointment. You can also use Microsoft Teams from your personal computer without downloading software.
After completed maps and all acreage reporting information is received, FSA will make software updates and either mail or email producers the completed Report of Acreage form (FSA-578) to sign. Producers must return the signed form certifying their acreage report to the FSA office through mail or email by the Acreage Reporting Deadline.
Producers should also report crop acreage they intended to plant, but due to natural disaster, were unable to plant. Prevented planting acreage must be reported on form CCC-576, Notice of Loss, no later than 15 calendar days after the final planting date as established by FSA and USDA’s Risk Management Agency.
The Wilson County FSA office is at 925 E. Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. The phone number is 615-444-1890. Contact is Jerry Wilmore, Jerry.Wilmore@tn.usda.gov.
