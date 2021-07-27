Over 50 motorcyclists from across the region fired up their engines on Saturday and launched a poker run from Jimmy’s Bar and Grill on Sparta Pike in Lebanon for a 120 mile circuit around multiple surrounding counties, but this was hardly just a joy ride.
The Fallen Soldiers March Annual Poker and Bug Run run is one of fundraisers for the Watertown organization, a biblical-based nonprofit focused on spiritual healing for veterans.
The run included five stops on the round-trip loop. Those stops included Helenbak Bar and Grill in Lebanon, Cowboy Up Bar and Grill in McMinnville, AMVETS Post 101 in Smithville and The Dock Sports Bar and Grill in Silver Point.
At each location, the riders would get a playing card. With five stops, they had a chance for anything from a royal flush to a pair of twos.
Another facet of the ride was the Bug Run. Each motorcycle was equipped on its headlight with a small round sticker one inch in diameter. If during the course of the ride, any bug, species non-specific, met its demise on that sticker, the rider would win a prize.
Director Brian Kent, a retired sergeant with 20 years in the Army, was running the show Saturday. He said that after he won the first poker run 10 years ago, he immediately asked how he could get involved. Kent said he saw a deficiency with the first year.
“They had everybody starting off at each different spot, so we didn’t know how many riders we even had out there,” he said.
Kent said by all launching from the same place, a standard practice at the event now, it gives the motorcyclists a sense of community and can indicate just how big the ride can be.
A couple of riders from Lebanon, Ashley Smith and Sheila Bunn, could agree. When asked Saturday before the ride began what it was like participating in this event and seeing the turnout, they replied in unison, “It’s amazing.”
Vice President of Fallen Solders March Michael Stoffel said in an email, “There is a real synergy when you bring people together. We may all feel patriotic and we all honor and appreciate veterans, but bringing people together magnifies that and everyone benefits.”
Stoffel also remarked how “humbling” it is to see so many veterans honoring other veterans. “Not only did they sacrifice so much, so many continue to look out for ‘brothers and sisters’ based solely on a shared experience. That really says a lot about how much these men and women have been through, and how much they have given to this county and to each other.”
Fallen Soldier March
as an organization
Fallen Soldiers March President Jim Retzke explained that the mission behind Fallen Soldiers March is to provide biblical counseling, service dog training and veteran advocacy, with funds raised through these events going to those respective causes.
The organization puts a special emphasis on spiritual healing as a remedy for the “consequences of war,” as Retzke called it.
Retzke started the organization when he lived in Lebanon. But long before then, he was no stranger to serving those in need. In the 90’s, he and his Frisbee-catching border collie, Bodey, would entertain cancer patients at Vanderbilt.
His organization now focuses on igniting the spiritual fire for those in need that need healing. That’s where biblical counseling comes in. Fallen Soldiers March works with the Association of Certified Biblical Counselors and International Association of Certified Biblical counselors to train future counselors.
Since these fundraisers are pivotal to supporting the organization’s mission, Retzke said that it hurt when the event’s numbers dwindled last year. He and Kent in separate conversations said they were “pleased” with the turnout this year and anticipating next year.
Stoffel sees the chance to grow and continue to serve as a double edged sword. He explained that growth opportunity correlates “unfortunately based on the increasing need to raise awareness.
“Many of the people transitioning from military to civilian life are dealing with horrific ‘consequences of war,’ — both physical and mental injuries. Veteran and active duty suicides have been increasing with no end in sight.”
He hopes these events can grow, raise awareness and provide those needed solutions.
This isn’t the organization’s only event. The annual Veterans Day 32 Mile Honor March is hosted every year by Fallen Soldiers March. The walk goes from Nashville to Lebanon and culminates at the Wilson County Veterans Plaza and Museum. Last year, the organization was unable to have it due to COVID, but it is planned to resume this year.
