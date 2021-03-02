Diabetes is a complicated disease that can strike fear, confusion, and helplessness in diagnosed people and caregivers. People with diabetes must deal not only with their disease but also with the impact it has on their lives and emotions. A self-management approach to diabetes education gives people the knowledge, tools, and confidence to take day-to-day responsibility of their diabetes care.
From March 9 through April 13, University of Tennessee Extension Smith, Van Buren, and Wilson Counties will be offering a free Virtual Take Charge of Your Diabetes Program workshop. The 6-week program is designed for people with diabetes and caregivers to learn basic skills necessary to self-manage their diabetes and work effectively with their healthcare professionals. The Take Charge of Your Diabetes Program is led by three UT Extension educators certified by Stanford University Diabetes Self-Management Program Master Trainers. Classes will be held every Tuesday from 1-3 p.m.
Register by Monday at tiny.utk.edu/TakeCharge2021. For more information, contact Shelly Barnes via phone or email listed below.
For more information on this or other family topics, contact Shelly Barnes, family and consumer sciences Extension agent for UT Extension in Wilson County. Barnes may be reached at sphill24@utk.edu or 615-444-9584 ext 105.
