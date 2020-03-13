Devastation abounds after a natural disaster. It is evident as we witness the destruction the tornado imposed that swept through Nashville and it’s surrounding area. Pictures only describe the physical disorder and ruins, but we can not fully recognize the underlying loss to the people who were directly involved.
Imagine the loss of your home with all your lifelong belongings blown away. The loss of wedding albums, children’s pictures in the different stages of growing up. The many memorial reminders of your life lived before this occurrence. These are things that cannot be recaptured. It is heartbreaking to the families involved.
This disaster has brought to mind an occurrence several years ago when I lived in Florida. We were hit by a hurricane that left us without water, electricity and with damage beyond belief. It was then that I personally felt what people go through during a natural disaster. I was younger and able- bodied and our community went into action. We helped distribute bottled water, gave out prepared food to residents and gathered debris.
It was the time of the year that the world series was being broadcasted and no one could see or hear it. The ingenuity of resourceful people managed to get a generator and hooked it up to a television and many of us gathered to see the game outdoors. People came together and gathered what foods they could salvage. Portable barbecue grills were set up for a mass picnic. This was the biggest barbecue ever seen in the area. The collection of chicken, steaks, pork chops, frankfurters, hamburger, potatoes, vegetables were abundant and a multitude of people were fed. We also enjoyed the world series game.
It is so notable that a disaster of any kind brings out the best in people. The willingness to share what they have, and the ability to help others in need is so evident. It is remarkable that we do not see any differences when we join together in a common need, neither by race, age of political affiliation. This denotes the goodness of man at the time of great tragedy.
Residents here in Wilson County have demonstrated this quality of caring. We are known as the Volunteer State and rightly so. They are hard at work helping many ways those who are in dire need.
I hope and pray that this quality is called upon not only during times of disaster but also in our every day dealing with our community of friends and neighbors.
Lebanon resident Linda Alessi writes a weekly column about family, friends and memories.
