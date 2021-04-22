Walking is a fun and easy activity to do with your family to get outside and be healthy. The Wilson County Health Council wants to challenge everyone in Wilson County get healthy by walking just 30 minutes a day, 6 days a week and participate in Walk Across Wilson which will kick off on Sunday, March 28th and is a 4-week physical fitness event. For more information go to @WalkacrossWilson on Facebook.
There are several new sidewalks and greenways in and around Mt. Juliet to make walking and cycling safer and more enjoyable as a result of grants applied for by the Mt. Juliet Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC) according to William Anderson.
The newest and most impressive is the Town Center Greenway which starts in the center of town, the Mt Juliet train station, and goes west all the way to S. Greenhill Road. It is an important alternative transportation corridor because it gets bicyclists and pedestrians off the very dangerous West Division Street which has no shoulders. Along this paved greenway you will also find Eagle Park built by a Mt Juliet Boy Scout to be a place for young children to safely ride a bike also helping them to learn the rules of the road for bicycling.
Another little short greenway runs along Stoner Creek at the back of the Hickory Station Apartments on West Division Street. There is also a short greenway along Stoner Creek behind the Silverstone neighborhood off of West Division. Mt. Juliet Road has sidewalks now all the way from the !-40 interchange to Lebanon Road.(This interchange will also soon be biker and pedestrian friendly thanks to a grant received from TDOT.) Then you can head west on Lebanon Road and walk the new sidewalks to Nonaville Road. Soon there will also be another new sidewalk connecting Nonaville Road to the new Green Hill High School. There is a nice quiet road that is good for biking and walking that connects the high school to W. A. Wright Elementary School on the northside of Lebanon Road. A couple of more nice greenways built by developers are Jackson Hills and Tuscan Gardens. These are both located near the Mt Juliet High School. Construction will be starting very soon on a greenway that will connect those two greenways as well as build a bridge over Cedar Creek connecting it to Charlie Daniels Park. This new greenway is being funded by a grant that the BPAC was awarded.
Another addition to help make walking more fun, especially for families with young children, is the addition of children’s books that you can read as you walk the trails. Mostly these “Story Trails” are along the trails in Charlie Daniels Park, but for special events they may pop up at other parks, too. These Story Trails were created with a grant from the Governor’s Healthier Tennessee Initiative. These story trails were done in partnership with the Mt Juliet Public Library. Long Hunter State Park and several other state parks also have storybook trails. This coming Christmas there will be a special edition Mt. Juliet Story book trail/Christmas Open House among the small businesses in and around Mt.Juliet. It will also target some other points of interest in Mt. Juliet. So, keep an eye out for Jingle’s Christmas Ride coming to Mt. Juliet this Christmas.
The walking track at the Don Fox Park in Lebanon is a great, scenic place to enjoy the outdoors. And the walking track located to the ball park in Watertown is a great way to get active if you live or work close to there. There are so many places to get out and move in Wilson County! Now get outside and Walk (or ride) Across Wilson County! The main thing is to get out and be active and stay healthy in Wilson County. Also, don’t forget that May is National Bike Month and the first Sunday in May in Mt. Juliet is Bike Mt. Juliet Day.
There will be a child’s bike given away on that day. There will also be some used bikes there that need good homes. For more information, visit https://www.mtjuliet-tn.gov/243/Bicycle-and-Pedestrian-Advisory-Committee.
For more information on family topics, contact Shelly Barnes, family and consumer sciences Extension agent for UT Extension. Barnes may be reached at sphill24@utk.edu or 615-444-9584 ext 105.
