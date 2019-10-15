The late season drought and prolonged warm weather with temperatures around 90 degrees in September and early October has delayed the onset of leaf color in 2019.
Peak color will probably occur during the first two weeks of November depending on location. With the lack of moisture, leaf color will be less vibrant and short-lived lasting only a few days. The drought is the primary culprit. Trees such as tulip poplar, cherry, and hickories already have lost most of their leaves by the first week of October. The leaves of other trees such as dogwood and sourwood have shriveled and are turning brown without much color. Trees are responding to these moisture deficits by shedding their leaves sooner than normal.
The weather patterns this year mirror those dry conditions in 2016 when an excessive number of forest fires occurred. Even in the mountains, the rhododendron that inhabits wetter areas is wilting and Vaccinium (blueberry) leaves are crinkly and crunchy from the excessive lack of moisture.
The good news in Tennessee is that we have a wide variety of tree species and different topographies. Each tree species has different patterns of leaf color and shedding of leaves. The varied topographies provide different environmental conditions that influence leaf color change. Thus leaf color will occur at different times and scales on the landscape depending on species mixtures and environmental conditions. Although the color will be less impressive on the landscape, smaller pockets of color will occur, albeit at varying times and shorter durations.
Factors that influence leaf color are shorter day lengths, moisture, temperature, and sunlight. For more information on why leaves turn color, refer to UT Extension publication on Changing Colors of Leaves (SP 529) -- https://extension.tennessee.edu/publications/Documents/SP529.pdf
A few summary statements about leaf color
• Warm, dry weather with extended droughts or moisture deficits promote less vibrant and short-lived leaf color
• Cool nights and warm days tend to retain leaf color longer and colors are more pronounced
• Sunny days promote more vivid leaf color. Overcast days will cause color to be more dull
• Freezing overnight temperatures and early frost will cause leaves to turn brown without leaf color
• Adequate moisture will yield a longer period of leaf color
• Leaf color begins first at the higher elevations where it is cooler, then progresses to the valleys allowing some leaf color on the landscape from October through mid-November.
