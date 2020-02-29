This octogenarian is not the same person in many ways as she was in her 30s, 40s or 50s. I cannot be. There have been so many lessons I have learned in the past decades. Yet today I am still learning
I have learned from my choices and decisions that have led me to regret some of my actions. I have also been compensated for the effort I have made to be involved in the hectic world around me.
Many times I have been critical of others and I am sure they have been of me. Today I do not apologize for my views and passionate response to things that I feel strongly about.
I have learned through the years by being open to other ways of thinking, exploring and contemplating that everyone is entitled to their particular viewpoint. I remember as a child it was often said, “You need to walk in someone else’s shoes to know how it feels.”
Can we know how a mother feels when the children are witnessing her being abused? Do we feel the shame, humiliation she does? Are we feeling or know the pain and the fear children are experiencing? We can have empathy but we do not know.
Why do so many households have this environment? Why do women stay exposing themselves and their children to this abuse? Many times they have nowhere to go and have no control over their own lives. Today there are many places for these women to turn to, but it still is not an easy solution. I learned in time.
Many years ago I was involved in the first women’s shelter offered to abused women and children in Rockland County, New York. We organized and wrote grants and had grass roots awakening for the need for a safe haven. In came to fruition after hard work and determination.
Fortunately, or unfortunately my daughter was one of the first residents of this safe house. She and her son was safe from the abuser in a facility designed to house, feed and care for them.
Women came from all walks of life. Young women from good homes, middle aged women with prominent status in the community, older women escaping alcoholic abusive husbands came to find refuge and counseling to survive in their circumstances. They came sometimes with only the clothes on their back.
They came broken, full of despair, holding their children tightly to their side to this safe house. The rooms were neat and clean with a bed for a mother and another for her child. There were four in a room and they shared a closet a chest of drawers.
The women were obliged to attend meetings for counseling and given the opportunity to choose what they wanted to participate in the household duties. Some were assigned to cleaning, or laundry or shopping. Some chose child care. Each were responsible for their assignments. They was also spiritual guidance and instructions for the women.
The local police were aware of this safe house. Recommendations were made to women who came to them with reports of domestic violence to retreat to this shelter. The police were actively surveilling the area to protect the inhabitant from the abusive fathers, husbands and boyfriends.
I am happy to report many left the shelter with a new attitude about themselves and relationships. Their self worth was re-established, some solutions were made and they went off to live a better life. Some went back to the same environment only to become a habitual resident and not making the decisions to improve their toxic environment.
I am happy that I was involved in this effort over 40 years ago. This is one of the areas that is dear to my heart. To help and understand the plight of women who find themselves in this situation. Thank God today we have grown in our awareness of the need for safe places for families who find themselves in this unfortunate situation.
Lebanon resident Linda Alessi writes about family, friends and memories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.