It’s our youngest child’s last year of high school and as I gave him a hug before he left for school, I told him to “finish strong.”
To which he responded, “You too, Mom!”
At first I laughed a little thinking about that and then as I watched him get into his car and drive down the driveway, I thought to myself, “Yes sir, I will!”
In a blink of an eye I went from a Mama of three young kids that I was always strapping into car seats, running to the doctor for ear infections and ordering chicken nuggets for, to a 49-year-old staring out a window, watching my last one drive away, in an eerily quiet house.
Being he is Number 3, I know how this will go. It will go fast!
And then before we know it, it will be his last game, his last class, his last dance and then finally graduation day. The summer will pass even quicker and then we’ll help him move into his new dorm room and finally drive away ourselves.
Each time we did this with one of our older girls, I told myself it was fine. I still had two more, then one more, left at home to raise.
But with No. 3, that won’t be the case.
So, as our wise boy said, it’s time to finish strong!
That said, I’m going to tell him to wake up each and every morning, louder and louder until he finally rolls out of bed to make sure he gets where he is going on time!
I’m going to remind him his room is utterly disgusting every time I walk by it and promise him his car is mine if its not clean within the hour.
I’m going to make him get a hair cut every chance I get because no one will ever hire him with hair like that!
It’s my last year to nag like only a mother can and my goal is that he never gets the sound of my voice telling him to live right, out of his head!
I’m also going to make his favorite meals whenever he asks so that he always knows who makes it best and where he can always come to find them.
I’ll wash his clothes with detergent that smells like home all this year and then pack it with him when he leaves, so he’ll know he is never alone.
I won’t bother he and his Dad when they spend hours watching football or basketball because I know those two are going to miss each other more than I can ever imagine. But, I’ll sit quietly with them both soaking it in.
It’s my last year to love on him like only a mother can and my goal is that he never gets that feeling out of his heart.
I’m not only finishing strong but finishing big.
And then we are taking a vacation — without any kids! To a place where other people can’t bring their kids either. I’ve heard places like that exist!
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Angel Kane and Becky Andrews. This column is Angel’s.
