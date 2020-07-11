If you’ve had a child, seen a child, or were a child chances are you’ve heard of New York Times’ bestseller and bible to pregnant women across the globe, “What to Expect When You’re Expecting.” Even though my youngest child is now (gasp!) 10 years old, I vividly remember studying each page to make sure I was doing everything perfectly. Except for the chapter on weight gain. I blew that one in the first trimester.
It hit me a couple of weeks ago as I shopped for a baby shower gift that, while informative on each week of pregnancy, the writers of “What to Expect” dedicated just a few pages to the after effects of this monumental event. With that said, as a mother of two children, I felt compelled to create a tiny list of what you should expect AFTER baby arrives.
1. Your shoes will never fit again. No matter how much weight you lose post baby, your feet will never be the same. Who knows why it happens! Maybe we need bigger feet to keep us grounded after kids.
2. The nightly news becomes the enemy. California landslides, Arizona wild fires, government shutdown, even a plunging stock market won’t faze you, but reports on a deadly strand of antibiotic immune swine flu or anything — and I mean ANYTHING — bad happening to a child will send you into panic mode quickly. The adage, “ignorance is bliss” was probably penned by a new mom.
3. The pain of childbirth follows you home for many, many, many weeks. Even if you opt for a pain free birthing experience (and why wouldn’t you?!), the epidural wears off, milk comes in and you’d happily mainline prune juice if given the opportunity.
4. No matter how many times you hear it, you might not “miss these days.” And that’s OK. It’s normal to want to hit the lady at the grocery store who repeats that over and over as your new baby screams and your blouse is saturated because you forgot to wear nursing pads. Who could blame you? It’s a miracle you have pants on after subsisting on 3 hours of sleep in 12 days. Saying you will miss “these days” to a mom who has barely slept in six months, is like a dentist saying you will miss having an abscess. You may not enjoy those times but you will appreciate them for what they are; a lesson in patience, humility and restraint for tolerating unsolicited advice.
5. Your body will NEVER be the same again. No matter if you weigh less or exactly the same before you became pregnant, those awesome jeans that made your butt look perfect, will not yield the same result post baby.
6. The word competitive takes on a whole new meaning with some moms. Trust me, no matter how many words your child can say before six months or when they start crawling, walking or playing an instrument or how impeccably they are always dressed they all still poop on themselves and that makes them pretty much equal on every playing field. And poop smells the same sitting in any diaper even if it’s covered in a Burberry diaper cover.
7. Babies grow up. They grow into these creatures called teenagers who may say and do things that make you question your parenting. But trust me on this, more often than not, they will say and do things that make you think, “I did it!”
So there it is. The short list of what you should expect after bringing that little bundle of joy (and spit up and poop) home. They grow up, you grow up, you make mistakes, they remind you of those mistakes, they cry, you cry. Our children are human which means they are not perfect but with a little guidance and nudging from their imperfect parents they can turn out to be pretty incredible adults. That’s what I’m expecting anyway.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Becky Andrews and Angel Kane. This column is Becky’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.