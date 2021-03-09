It’s going to be in the 70s this week and gardeners are going to be itching to get out. Please hold your roll and only plant what can handle frosts that we’ll still be getting over the next month.
Last week I saw a local advertisement selling tomatoes on Facebook. I was flabbergasted that someone would be selling tomatoes in March because they don’t stand any chance of surviving outside. You should probably only focus on greens and anything in the cabbage family. Now is the best time to plant lettuce, spinach, and beets. It’s also an excellent time to move your cabbage, broccoli, and cauliflower transplants outside.
One thing that I planted this weekend, that most people forget about, is peas. Snow, snap, or shelling green peas can all be planted now and they really do prefer these cooler temps. They work best by being directly planted by seeds and not being transplanted. Be sure to read which types you are planting because some of them will vine and need support and others will support themselves and form a small bush. I’m always a fan of these green peas but they usually fizzle out at the end of May due to the hot temperatures.
Beets have become one of my favorite vegetables and now is the time to plant. When planting beets keep in mind that you will have to thin them out because you want them to grow a large root as opposed to a small and slender one. These can also be grown for their edible greens which add great colors to your salad mixtures.
March is also the time to get your asparagus planted. It’s best to plant dormant crowns because planting them from seeds will prolong the time you are allowed to harvest. You can easily find dormant crowns at most garden stores and they’re easy to find online also. The rule of thumb for asparagus is to not harvest any spears the first two years after you plant. It is definitely not for the impatient gardener.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
