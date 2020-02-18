It seems like a crazy idea, but it’s time to plant a few things in the garden at the end of February. Right now does not look like favorable conditions for most vegetables, but there are a few vegetables that we can start planting. All of these can handle cooler weather and even handle some light frosts. For the most part, the ideal time to plant onions, potatoes, and English peas is the last week of February and the first couple of week of March for Wilson County.
Potatoes are started from eyes, which are basically cut tubers that have buds on them. Select healthy, disease-free tubers and divide the individual potatoes into divisions leaving two to three eyes on them. Allow them to heal and seal off the cuts for a couple of days before planting. This can be done by allowing them to dry on the floor of a cool garage, basement, or another outbuilding. Place seed pieces in rows 8-12” apart and 4-5” deep. When the plants are around a foot tall, hill up the soil around the base of the stem to support tuber growth.
Onions can be started from seed, bulbs, or plantlets. I’m always a fan of planting the bulbs or the plantlets because I’m not a patient gardener! Whether you select bulbs or plantlets, make sure you only bury them around 2” deep and space them 3-4” apart. Onions prefer a loose, friable soil that is well drained. There are three main divisions of onions — short-day, long-day, and intermediate-day. For planting in Tennessee we should select short-day or intermediate-day onions in order to ensure the most success in growing onions. Onions are generally an easy crop, but it’s best to keep the weeds at bay because weeds will suppress bulb size.
English or snap peas are planted the last week of February through the first couple of week in March. There are a few divisions, so make sure you select the one you want. Garden peas will need to be shelled and the pods are inedible due to their tough outer structure. On the other hand, you can eat the entire pod on snap or snow peas. Many of the varieties will need to be trellised also, but there are some bush varieties if you do not want to train them to a trellis. Be sure to plant these at the proper time because when the weather gets warm, their growth will diminish quickly.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
