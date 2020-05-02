There is something in the human spirit that leads us to ways to survive. This is an example of how mankind shows it ability to reach out and find the ways to communicate our love and concern for each other. During these past weeks it has been illustrated in many ways.
Through the innovation of great minds and research we have found the ways to keep in touch. The increased use of the wonders of the telephone, Facebook and Zoom we continue to show our concern and love for each other by staying connected.
Grandparents have heard from the grandchildren by telephone or other methods urging them to stay safe and “shutter in place.” Our children are keeping in touch to make sure we have enough groceries on hand.
The general community has shown kindness and concern for each other’s well being. Here where I live, neighbors have helped each other. A concerted effort to take the trash to the dumpster, share meals or a friendly telephone call helps lift the spirit. Our church families are reaching out to each other. A telephone call from a member of our congregation will certainly help you feel better.
Why do we make this effort when things are difficult? Why don’t we continue after this passes to do the same? These times have had an infinite impression on what is important and what is trivial. I hope we will realize how fragile life can be. Our world can change in an instant.
Surely we will benefit by this ordeal we are going through. Most of us are fortunate not to be touched directly by this pandemic. We have been inconvenienced but have found ways to make the days pass without being harmed. There are those who will have the scars forever when loved ones have been lost.
I truly think all the events we encounter in life have definitely opened our eyes and our hearts to learn more about each other and mostly about ourselves and how we face the trials and tribulations we cannot avoid in life. May God continue to bless us and keep us safe.
Lebanon resident Linda Alessi writes about family, friends and memories.
