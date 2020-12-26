I turned 5-0 last week. Or as my husband announced on Facebook “Say Happy Birthday to Angel today. It’s a big one!”
“It’s a big one? Did you really announce to the world that my birthday is a big one?” I looked at him in utter dismay.
“Well, it’s not a secret is it? You’re 50 and not a spring chicken anymore.”
“Not a spring chicken? Are you insane! It’s my day of birth!”
And so it began...
When I turned 40, it didn’t bother me in the least. At 40 you can still have a baby. At 40 you are not entitled to any senior discounts, at 40 you are not 50!
But at 50, well, you’re just 50. You made it. You didn’t die young. Congrats. Here are your discount cards.
And to add insult to injury I turned 50 during a worldwide pandemic. So as birthdays go, it seemed apropos that I’d celebrate “the big one” in 2020.
We were going to have a family dinner but until then the day was mine to seize. Being 50, I spent the morning laying on the sofa with the dogs, eating Funyuns, watching UFO documentaries. Because — hey I’m 50 and answer to no one anymore!
And the day pretty much went up from there.
I received a bunch of texts.
“Happy Birthday Old Girl”
“Happy Birthday — I can’t believe how old we are!”
“Happy Birthday — Seriously I can’t believe you are fifty!”
And those were from people that liked me.
My parents called — “I can’t believe we have a child that is fifty — we are so old!”
My brother called — “Everything will just start to hurt now.”
Then came time for presents. I started with opening the one from my eldest.
It was a coffee warmer, or so she said.
“What is it?”
“It warms your coffee so you don’t have to keep microwaving it since you always forget where you put your mug.”
“What else did I get.”
My husband looked somewhat afraid as I reached for the biggest gift.
“You said you wanted this.”
“Just give it to me so this day can end please.”
“A cordless vacuum.”
“It picks up dog hair. You said you wanted it,”
he mumbled.
Since it seemed a good time to end the gift giving, we finally did cake.
Chocolate with lots and lots and lots of candles. The kind that won’t blow out. That was loads of fun for the old girl.
So, I’ve been 50 now for over a week and I must say it isn’t as bad as I expected.
Nothing hurts yet. Turns out I’m not entitled to any senior discounts until I’m at least 55, which oddly enough makes me very happy! Warm coffee off my coffee warmer is definitely better than having to microwave it. And my Dyson cordless vacuum is something worth waiting half a century for!
And that’s just my first week of 50, with 51 weeks more to go!
