The older I get the more I enjoy staying home and doing nothing. By nothing I mean binge-watching documentaries while eating an assortment of calorie laden snack food items. I'm not sure when this happened. I'm still a people person and outgoing when I'm out. But after a day, evening or week of peopleing, I need a serious recharge. A recharge that doesn't involve talking, wearing a bra or more energy than it takes to use the remote.
I take the time I need to recharge where I can get it; like on an airplane.
I love flying alone. I love that most of the time I get seated next to people who have no desire to find out where I'm from, where I'm flying to, why I'm flying there, or how many children I have. They don't comment on the book or magazine I'm reading. Sometimes they don't even make eye contact. Those are my people. They know all they need to know about me and they don't care if they ever see me again. They … complete me.
On occasion, my seat assignment puts me beside a passenger who doesn't share my philosophy on flight boundaries. We exchange a few pleasantries but as soon as the plane takes off, we both dive into whatever reading distraction is available. That's where the conversation ends and never picks back up. This is fine too.
There's always that one passenger who doesn't care if you are reading or typing or sleeping. They want to show you a picture of their cat in a hula skirt or tell you about their brother Larry who sells used cars in Philadelphia or explain (in detail) how many times they pooped in preparation for a colonoscopy. They can't be stopped. It's always during a long flight too. You've got nowhere to go. You're going to hear about the cat, the brother and the results of that colonoscopy.
It was on an extra-long flight a few years ago, I decided to adopt a trick my husband uses during flights or long drives with a lot of people. Headphones. We were on a bus traveling to see a football game in Knoxville. There were probably 30-40 people on board. Jay sat by the window and with earbuds in, enjoyed not talking and the fall landscape for the entire three-hour trip. When we arrived he told me that his iPod died an hour before we arrived in Knoxville. Since he still had the earbuds in, it looked like he was deep into listening to something and couldn't be bothered. Genius.
Until recently, this trick has worked well for me.
On a flight back to Tennessee, I sat next to a couple who were the real-life equivalent of Spongebob and Sandy. Right after the female member of the duo asked me if I would mind lifting the armrest on my seat so she could see my face while we talked, I reached for my trusty earbuds. Only they weren't the right kind. Thanks to Apple, I need an adapter to use my standard set of earbuds with my phone. One of my kids "borrowed" it and never put it back!
I tried not to panic. My heart started pounding, my went face flush. The prospect of sitting without a physical barrier between me and Chatty Cathy was too much. We were taxiing so there was no turning back. I was stuck. Then it hit me. I put my earbuds in and hid the part of the phone that they were not attached to. It was perfect. On five occasions, she or her male counterpart started to ask me a question, would see the earbuds and go back to what they were doing. After landing, the flight attendant gave the all-clear for passengers to retrieve bags from the overhead bins. I stood up, grabbed my suitcase and before sitting back down, noticed the cord of my earbuds NOT connected to anything, swaying back and forth like an empty rocking chair. My seat neighbors looked at me, appalled. They were mentally counting how many times I pointed to my earphones and mouthed the words, "so sorry, I can't hear you" when they tried to talk to me during the flight.
As we stood up waiting our turn to deplane, they made it obvious they wanted nothing to do with me. They wouldn't look in my direction. They totally ignored me. They were trying to teach me a lesson. I didn't have the heart to tell them that this was all I ever wanted from them. They may hate me, but I've never felt closer to them.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County moms Angel Kane and Becky Andrews. This column is Becky's.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.