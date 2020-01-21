One of my best friends from my early childhood was Benita, who we all called “Bunny.” Her mother was the only one who called her by her given name. We had entered our teenage years in l945. This was a time for growing up quickly with WWII coming to an end.
I was always the early bird and who stopped at Bunny’s house each morning and we walked to school together. Her mother introduced us to our first cup of coffee, no sugar allowed, it was rationed. We went to Junior High School and High School together. We shared our secrets, curled our hair, smoked our first cigarettes and compared boyfriends.
Our senior prom was our first grown-up experience. Dinner and dancing at a local hall and then the trip to New York City and the Waldorf Astoria was the plan. It was cut short since a curfew was imposed and we stayed at the Waldorf all of one hour. We proceeded to spend the early morning hours riding to our favorite place, Coney Island where we hoped to see the sun come up. Our dates for this very special occasion were with the boys who we would marry not too many years later.
Other memorable occasions I can recall are planted in my memory are the many block parties we went to with our group of friends celebrating the end of the war to end all wars. We went with our bobby sox, our hair pinned up or in pony tails and danced the lindy hop. We greeted the serviceman who returned home to our neighborhood. There was plenty of good ethnic food, great music and pretty girls to greet these young men. Most of all they were happy to be safe in their home town of Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, New York.
Bunny went to college, I got married. We kept in touch for several years, birthday cards, Christmas greetings until Bunny married her prom date who became a dentist. They moved to California and the communications became less frequent. She was teaching and her family now included two sons. The last time I heard from Bunny she said her husband revealed he was gay and left her for another man.
That was over seventy years ago. I have tried to find my old friend but have not been successful. The help of the internet and the many searches brought me no closer to her whereabouts. She has disappeared and I still wonder where she may be. Has she become a recluse? Has some misfortune fallen upon her? Maybe our paths will cross again someday and we will be able to fill in the blanks of these many years.
Some of our childhood friends have left us with only memories. Some still are there to grow old with. Our youth may be gone, our hair has turned grey, our eyesight grows dime but if we are lucky to retain memories we are blessed to recall them.
Linda Alessi is a retired bank manager who lives in Lebanon and writes a weekly column about family, friends and memories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.