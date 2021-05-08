Raise your hand if you’re perfect. If you raised your hand, put it down before the guy in the next booth asks the manager to call security. If you did raise your hand, AFTER I asked you to put it down, take that hand and slap yourself across the face!
At some point, everyone makes mistakes. E.g.:
• lime Jell-O shots on an empty stomach junior year of college;
• raised your voice at your children, husband, or parent;
• cursed at an idiot driver;
• cursed at an idiot driver in front of your children;
• cursed at an idiot driver that turned out to be your son’s high school shop teacher;
• hid the last doughnut from your youngest, then blamed his big brother, etc.
Mistakes are part of life. When you feel comfortable enough to admit you’re not perfect, you’re on your way to being real. Real in all its beautiful messiness. That takes a lot of audacity, being real.
I admit it. I, Becky Horan Andrews, have made a fool of myself on more occasions than I’d like to admit. And trust me, if there were no witnesses to some of my little embarrassments, I would gladly lie and say, “No, I would never drink a little too much red wine and call my best friend a Polly Pocket.” Or, “In college, we spent those years reading the Bible, praying, and eating milk and cookies.” But alas, I’m a little too transparent. If there is something you’re embarrassed about, trust me, I’ve probably got a story that will make you feel better.
When I graduated from college, I foolishly thought that I also earned a degree in adulthood that could mysteriously guard me against making mistakes. Wouldn’t that be nice?
Not long after my husband and I purchased our first home, I wanted to sell it. It was too far from everything; we didn’t have neighbors, AND we couldn’t get cable! We were living like animals. But I had no one to blame but yours truly. My dear sweet husband reminded me of this one day after I demanded we sell our home even though we’d purchased it six weeks prior. He was right. I remember calling to tell him I found our first home. He loved the house and location but kept asking me, “Are you sure? There’s not much around?” I thought I’d made the biggest mistake of my life. But then we settled in, had two little boys, made a ton of memories, and eventually got cable.
I quit my job in television news not long before I gave birth to my oldest child. I was living in a different state from my husband and really wanted to be home. I couldn’t justify a 3-hour one-way commute.
When my arrival date approached, I knew my unborn child would have to weigh at least 10 pounds. How else could I explain the 80 pounds I’d gained while pregnant? When he arrived, I didn’t think, “Oh, he is so precious. I love him so much.” Nope. Instead, I thought, “He’s not 10 pounds. Oh God, that little twit of an obstetrician was right; potato chips should never be considered a vegetable!”
But it turns out my little boy was just the perfect size, even if his mother wasn’t.
It is impossible to glide through life perfectly … no matter what you see on social media. Where’s the fun in that anyway? What’s the use of gaining life experience and not sharing it? It’s tough when we mess up but, it’s a tragedy when we’re not honest.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Becky Andrews and Angel Kane. This column is Becky’s.
