Dates for this year’s Whip Crack’in Rodeo, sponsored by The Community Foundation of Wilson County, were confirmed at the nonprofit’s January board meeting.
Bob Black, chairman of the local Community Foundation board, said the rodeo will be held at the Ward Agricultural Center on April 24 and 25.
“This will mark the 11th Year that the Whip Crack’in Rodeo has been presented,” Black said.
He noted that the event was initiated by former Lebanon Mayor Philip Craighead and his wife Darlene as a means to help local nonprofits secure funding for the services they provide to the community.
Since its inception, Black said, the rodeo has been responsible for generating more than $450,000 that has been contributed to local charities.
The Community Foundation began its role with the Rodeo last year.
“The Craigheads have no doubt done a marvelous job in building this event into a major financial contributor for local charities, but after a decade of overseeing the production of the rodeo they were ready to release the reins to someone else.
“Producing the rodeo is almost a year-round job requiring a great deal of hands-on work and hundreds of volunteer hours. We should applaud the Craigheads for creating this unique event for our community,” Black said.
He described The Community Foundation’s role as the new sponsor of the Whip Crack’in Rodeo as a “perfect fit.”
He said, through The Community Foundation’s Big Payback event each spring and its annual discretionary grant program as well as other funds from which charities receive contributions through The Community Foundation, a significant number of local nonprofits know about “our organization and stand ready” to help produce the rodeo.
“We badly need the help and support of the community to make the rodeo successful. Our resources are limited and we must depend on volunteers from local nonprofits to help with a number of the tasks required.
“Also important to the financial success of the rodeo are the participating sponsors. If you have been a rodeo sponsor in past years, we urge you to continue your sponsorship. If you haven’t been a sponsor, I would hope you might consider being a sponsor this year and would look into the opportunities and benefits a sponsorship might afford your business,” Black said.
He said that again this year several area chapters of the Future Farmers of America will be providing a great deal of help with the rodeo’s production.
“The FFA provides a significant number of its members who volunteer their time for the weekend to help with ticket sales, gate operations, clean-up, and other chores. This group’s participation is so very valuable and we are so fortunate to have them working with us,” Black said.
For more information about the Whip Crack’in Rodeo visit whipcrackinrodeo.com. To make an inquiry about a rodeo sponsorship or other matters contact the rodeo at info@whipcrackinrodeo.com.
Submitted to the Democrat
