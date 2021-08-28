In these days of uncertainty and conspiracy-fueled arguments over EVERYTHING, it’s imperative that you do something, anything, to take your mind off the fact that toilet paper seems to be dwindling from the shelves once again. I recommend unplugging, grabbing your favorite snack, and binging a new show.
That’s what I’ve been doing. I highly recommend “Modern Love.” You can stream it online. It’s based on a newspaper column of the same name, and it explores “love in its multitude of forms.” While simultaneously watching an episode and scrolling through photos of my niece’s wedding on Instagram, I thought about how different love looks for everyone.
We are sold some version of love as kids, and that sets the stage. Our parents, Disney, Stephanie Meyer, and now online influencers are the retailers. We buy them because we’re kids or bored adults.
Since most of us have the attention span of a gnat these days, and social media caters to that, the love story arch is short. We only see the good stuff. Mainly because the good stuff is all anyone posts. And truth be told, we only want to see the good stuff. What if life was like a social media feed where you could just scroll past the crappy times? Haven’t you ever silently prayed that you could skip over the company party, or that yearly mammogram, or your fourth-graders recorder recital? But we can’t. I guess there’s always knowledge to be gained from moments of discomfort, except for the recorder recital. That instrument is pointless. My apologies to my elementary school music teacher Tony Cook.
The good stuff is always fun. The good stuff is uncomplicated.
As much as we would like to bubble wrap our kids, we know that is neither possible nor practical. The hard stuff is just yuck. Especially when it involves the offspring! Like when your oldest got his heart broken for the first time. You know it’s not the worst thing in the world.
You don’t dare say it (out loud) in front of him, but you know it. There’s nothing you can do. You can’t make it go away.
Although, never mind. He’ll be fine. He will cry, and that’s OK. Those tears will make him softer, and that’s where he will learn the most.
It was much different when I was growing up and WAYYYYY different when my parents were growing up.
My parents were part of the generation where divorce had started to become more prevalent.
Growing up, most of my friends’ parents were divorced. As a teenager, I secretly envied those friends. It seemed like one parent could always be steamrolled. That was the parent I’d want to live with if I were them. Although, in my case, it would be a moot point as neither Ralph nor Jane were steamroll material. Believe me, I tried.
Ralph and Jane stuck it out. Their love story was made up of good and bad times.
They scoured used bookstore shelves, went to cool concerts (Hello! Ray Charles and Tony Bennett!), wrote each other little love notes, never missed an episode of “Jeopardy,” watched every season of “Murder She Wrote,” worked crosswords, and danced to Otis Redding while any of their six children watched in embarrassment or awe.
They packed a lot into those 42 years. After my mom passed away, my dad was obviously grief-stricken. I expected it. We all expected it. After a few years, my sisters and I casually mentioned that it might be nice if he had a friend to go to lunch with or have coffee with. He got mad … at me for suggesting it. He made it clear that he had no interest in that. He said that he would not do that to our mother and that it would not be fair to any other woman because “who could compare to my Janie?” We never brought it up again.
I think there’s more than one arch to the love story. It’s kind of like the stock market with constant ups and downs. We live in a world exposed to how wonderful everyone is living now. That means the expectation of what love is and should be is no longer something intimate experienced between two people.
Instead, it seems like the expectation of what love is and should be is something that’s only real if it can be seen by others. What is felt by the people involved in the transaction is secondary to what those on the outside are seeing.
For so long, I thought my parents were weird. I wanted them to be like everyone else. Vacation with friends. Go on double dates.
That just wasn’t them, though.
After mom died, I wanted dad to find happiness again. But I had it wrong.
He didn’t need to find happiness. He had it. He was fine.
All this time, I thought my parents were weird and old-fashioned.
Turns out, they were the modern love story.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Becky Andrews and Angel Kane. This column is Becky’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.