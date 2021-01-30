Peggy Williamson is the recipient of the 2020, Wilson County, Governor’s Volunteer Star Award.
GVSA is an initiative from Volunteer Tennessee that seeks to recognize outstanding volunteers from each of Tennessee’s 95 Counties. With the program now in its 13th year, participating counties conduct a call for nominations and recognize one outstanding youth and one outstanding adult volunteer.
Williamson received a commemorative plaque to mark the occasion, sponsored by Wilson Bank & Trust.
Williamson was nominated by Ray Emanuel for the work she does with the Native American Indian Association of Tennessee and Wilson County SCAN. Peggy has spent 40 years volunteering tirelessly for the NAIA. She has served on the board of directors as both secretary and treasurer, chair of the membership committee, and chair of the merchandise and food committee for the annual NAIA Indian Education Pow Wow of Tennessee.
“Peggy is tireless in her service, trustworthy and loyal and always has a smile and a can-do attitude that makes this organization effective and vital to the improvement of the lives of Native Americans throughout Tennessee,” Emanuel said.
Williamson has also spent the last nine years volunteering for Wilson County SCAN (Senior Citizens Awareness Network). Her background in nursing has made her a great match for serving the needs of Wilson County’s seniors and she is called upon regularly to mentor new volunteers. She is described as dependable, enthusiastic and an asset to SCAN.
In addition to local county recognition, Williamson has been invited to attend the state virtual banquet in February where adult and youth award winners across the state will be recognized for their volunteer efforts.
