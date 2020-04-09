As 2020 continues to unfold, recent events have caused many drastic changes to our daily lives. Social distancing and quarantine are words most thought they would never hear in their lifetime. With many parents becoming at-home teachers, it is important students stay involved. Whether that’s through online learning or finding fun, educational things to do with your children, learning and remaining involved is important. The Wilson County 4-H Program is finding ways to make sure their members stay active and involved on many levels.
During times like this, we can take advantage of many different things for children to learn and do. We have been working hard to create and promote many different educational activities. 4-H Online is a new activity that promotes daily contests ranging from photography to outdoor scavenger hunts to 4-H Fun Facts. The contests are always posted on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays on the UT-TSU Extension Facebook page and also on our website at wilson.tennessee.edu. Winners are posted as they are judged, and prizes will be given to the winners upon the Extension Office reopening.
We have also been reaching out with online educational activities. Recently, the 4-H Line & Design Project Group learned how to make terrariums with materials you can easily find at home. Not only did the students learn how to make the terrariums, they also learned what plants native to Wilson County would grow well in them, such as sedums and clover. To complete the project, they were challenged to go outside and find some of these native plants in their yard.
Wilson County 4-H has partnered with the Wilson County FCE Program for the TAFCE Face Masks of Love Project (https://www.facebook.com/groups/TAFCEmasksoflove/?ref=share). 4-H members from across the county have responded to the need for face masks by volunteering to make them for local first responders and medical workers. Our members are paying attention to the needs of their communities and stepping up to the task. Building character in young lives helps build tomorrow’s leaders. This is what 4-H specializes in. Wilson County 4-H members are making an impact and providing Real. Life. Solutions.
As time goes on, more and more fun and educational projects will be posted to the UT-TSU Extension Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/WilsonCoExtension/) and YouTube page (https://m.youtube.com/channel/UChpxaNScI0ewWDCO6RH68Vw). Be sure to follow us for daily updates and educational activities for you and your children. Agricultural, Family and Consumer Sciences, FCE, and 4-H events and/or projects are being posted weekly, if not daily, to both pages. Even in times of social distancing, Extension services are as present as ever. We are here. We are close. We are wanting to help. If you need to reach out to us, please call the office and leave a voicemail message with the Extension Agent you need, or you can reach us by email!
For more information regarding our 4-H Programs, please contact Morgan Beaty (mbeaty3@utk.edu) or Leah Piper Sliger (lsliger@utk.edu), 4-H Extension Agents, Wilson County, at 615-444-9584.
Submitted to the Democrat
