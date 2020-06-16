June Dairy Month started out as a way to distribute extra milk during the warm months of summer. The commemoration was established in 1937 by grocer organizations sponsoring “National Milk Month.” By 1939, June became the official “dairy month.” ‘Yeah for ice cream in the summer! Can’t beat it for a summer treat!!”
There are three dairies in Wilson County — Eastes Dairy, Major Dairy and Turner Dairy. All are family owned and operated. Dairy farming is a family tradition, one that has been a way of life for many generations. Ninety-eight% of U.S. dairy farms are family owned and operated. Dairy farmers are dedicated and take pride in caring for their cows. Dairy farmers work hard to provide your family with the safest and most wholesome dairy foods. Dairy farmers follow strict Food and Drug Administration guidelines.
In addition to the three Wilson County dairies, the Shop Springs Creamery opened in 2019. The creamery makes their own delicious ice cream using locally produced milk. They plan to offer locally produced milk in the future. The creamery is a special place to visit. Look on Facebook for “Shop Springs Creamery” and find their operating hours and visit them. They have some great flavors. They also carry a variety of locally produced meats and local eggs. The Shop Springs Creamery is owned and operated by Jeffrey and Elizabeth Turner. The creamery is located in the Shop Springs community at 2816 Sparta Pike between Lebanon and Watertown. Both Jeffrey and Elizabeth have a family history in the dairy industry. Jeffrey is a Wilson County native and his family has been farming in Shop Springs for four generations. Elizabeth was raised on a dairy farm in Michigan and she is also a fourth generation dairy farmer. The couple decided to open the creamery and take their traditional farming practices one step further to provide a local wholesome product that they could sell direct to consumers. All of the milk at Shop Springs Creamery comes from cows that the couple works with every day.”
The U.S. Department of Agriculture and Department of Health and Human Services released the 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which reinforces the importance of consuming three daily servings of dairy foods like milk and cheese. The new DGA guidelines propose three different healthy eating patterns and dairy foods are a part of all three. Dairy is also highlighted for providing three of the four nutrients that are typically lacking in American diets: calcium, potassium and vitamin D. Dairy’s unique combination of nutrients plays key roles in preventing heart disease, obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes and osteoporosis.
Dairy is important for building strong bones and teeth. When planning meals, choose milk, cheese and yogurt, all of which are excellent sources of calcium, vitamin D and potassium to help fuel your body. Both organic and regular dairy foods contain the same essential nutrients key to a healthy and balanced diet .People who are sensitive to lactose can consume dairy foods that are lactose-reduced or lactose-free.
While on Facebook, visit and like the “Wilson County TN 4-H” Facebook page and meet Avery Lamberson, Wilson County 4-H June Dairy Month chairperson. Avery is an active senior 4-H member and has been doing some great videos on the dairy industry and dairy products.
Avery is also is one of the smiling faces that works at the Shop Springs Creamery. Thank you Avery! Great JOB!
