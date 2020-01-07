The University of Tennessee Extension, Wilson County is announcing an upcoming Master Beef Producer Program. This program will be serve to meet the requirements for either Master Beef Beef certification. Classes will begin on Jan. 21 and will conclude by March. Nearly 12,000 Tennessee cattle producers participated in the original program making it one of the most successful beef educational programs in the country.
The sessions provide opportunities to gain knowledge in current beef cattle management practices that are important to the profitability and sustainability of the industry. There are also benefits of networking with other producers, Extension specialists, researchers, and industry representatives.
Pre-registration is requested. You can pre-register by calling or visiting the UT-TSU Extension, Wilson County office, 615-444-9584, 925 E. Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN, or by emailing acorrell@utk.edu. Cost is $175.00. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture will provide a $100 scholarship to those who complete the course and their Beef Quality Assurance Certification is current by end of the program.
Winter Care Recommendations for the Herd
Winter is here and the cold weather can make cattle management a challenge. Hay and supplements are usually the most expensive item in the cattle producer's budget. Good supplementation may be more critical than usual because forage test results indicate that much of the hay cut in 2019 may be of low quality. Having forages tested and developing a supplement plan based on the results of this test is the smart thing to do.
Common sense tells you that you need to feed more during cold weather. Temperature and wind both affect the amount of cold stress the animal feels and both of these must be taken into account as well as mud and rain. Feed hay in areas where mud is less of a problem. There is more heat digestion produced when cattle are fed high roughage diets than when they are fed high-concentrate diets. Because of this, experienced feeders commonly increase the amount of roughage in the diet of cattle during cold periods rather than increasing concentrate or grain feeding.
Watch the water. Water is a necessary nutrient and can impact performance and health if not supplied in adequate amounts. Ponds or streams may freeze during cold weather and can be dangerous if cattle walk out on ice in search of water. A constant, adequate source of water is necessary throughout the winter period just as in the summer.
Many Tennessee calves are born in January so producers should be prepared. Supplement with magnesium mineral at least 30 days prior to calving. Increase feed to cows that have calves. Grain may be needed if you are feeding lower quality hay. Count 3 to 4 pounds per head for mature cows and about 8 pounds for first-calf heifer.
Have calving equipment, facilities and labor arranged prior to calving. Discuss medicine and equipment needs with your veterinarian. Carefully observe heifers and cows for signs of labor. Know when to assist and when to call the veterinarian. Calves should be kept in as clean an area as possible. Scours and pneumonia can result if conditions become too unsanitary.
This time of year is the best time to begin looking for herd sire replacements that meet herd and farm goals. Yearling bull availability is best in late winter and spring.
For more information on Extension programs, contact the UT-TSU Extension Office in Wilson County at 615-444-9584. You can also find us on Facebook or visit our website: extension.tennessee.edu/wilson.
