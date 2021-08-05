The Tennessee Federation of Garden Clubs has elected Denise Thorne, of Wilson County, as president-elect 2021-23.
Prior to being elected, Thorne served as District II director from 2015-17, and successfully administered leadership in 50-plus garden clubs. She will be installed as president in April 2023 at the state convention in Murfreesboro, and will hold the presidency until 2025.
Among being an award-winning designer, horticulturist, and guest speaker, Thorne has been active in garden clubs since 1980. She holds credentials as:
• Master Gardener
• Landscape Design Consultant
• Member of the National Rose Society
• Member of the Nashville Rose Society
• Board Member of the Horticultural Society of Middle Tennessee
• Chairman of the Cheekwood Community Flower Show
• President of the Town and Country Garden Club in Wilson County
• Member of The American Hemerocallis Society
• Member of The Middle Tennessee Daylily Society
• Former President of the Wilson County Gardeners Guild
• Former Chairman of the Wilson County Fair Flower Show and Rose Show
• Retired NGC Flower Show Judge
Thorne’s presidency will focus on botanical and design with youth education, planting natives, and recycling.
For information regarding joining a garden club, contact Thorne at denise@tec63.com.
Submitted to the Democrat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.