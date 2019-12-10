During winter weather it is important to consider its impact on equine management practices. Often, horses acclimate well to cold temperatures and are typically maintained well outdoors. Special considerations should be given to their nutritional needs and overall maintenance to ensure they maintain adequate health in the winter months.
Often horses do not drink as often in colder temperatures as in warmer conditions, and decreased water intake can lead to dehydration, reduced feed intake and impaction colic. On average, a 1,000-pound horse requires a minimum of 10-12 gallons of water per day. Make sure water is clean, fresh, and unfrozen at least twice daily. Snow and ice is not an adequate water source.
Cold temperatures increase a horse's energy requirements in order to maintain core body temperature. It is best to provide the extra energy to the horse as hay or other forage rather than concentrates, since the amount of heat produced from fermentation of forages is greater than that produced from digestion of concentrates. Make sure to check horse's body condition score regularly to ensure the winter hair coat is not hiding any excessive weight loss or gain.
A horse's winter hair coat does an excellent job of insulating from the cold winter temperatures. Although they may not chose to seek protection from the elements, horses should have access to shelter to provide protection from wind and other winter weather conditions. Access to a run-in shed, stable, or even a tree line can provide needed shelter. Make sure all horses in each pasture are able to access shelter and are not excluded based on herd hierarchies.
If possible, maintain exercise programs and turnout through winter months. Confinement and limited exercise can lead to respiratory issues, and lower leg edema, or stocking up. Use caution to avoid icy areas. If needed, sand, wood ash or salt can be used to increase traction for safety.
For information on winter weather management, or body condition scoring contact your Extension agent or visit UTHorse.com.
For more information on Extension programs, contact the UT-TSU Extension Office in Wilson County at 615-444-9584. You can also find us on Facebook or visit our website: extension.tennessee.edu/wilson.
