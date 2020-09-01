When I think of the fall, I think of vibrant orange, yellow, and green leaves, pumpkin recipes, and of course children returning to school. As children return to school, there are some basic safety tips we can all follow to ensure the safety of students as they travel to and from school.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, from 2008 to 2017, there were two hundred sixty-four school-age children killed in school-transportation-related crashes. Most of those students weren’t on the bus. Two hundred three students were either walking, waiting for the bus, biking, or in another vehicle. NHTSA offers the following safety tips:
Drivers
• You may need to add additional time to your commute as all drivers following or passing a school bus need to stop when the bus stops to pick up students.
• Red flashing lights on the bus mean stop, and wait at least 20 feet behind the bus. Children are getting on or off the school bus. Remain stationary until the red lights stop flashing, the extended stop-arm is withdrawn, and the bus begins moving.
• Even when lights aren’t flashing, watch for children, especially in the morning or mid-afternoon, around school arrival and dismissal periods. Be alert as you back out of a driveway, or drive through a neighborhood, school zone or bus stop.
Parents
If you are driving your child to school:
• Make sure everyone in the vehicle is always wearing a seatbelt while the car is in motion.
• If the child is 12 years old or younger, he or she should always be riding in the back seat and, depending on age, sitting in the appropriate car seat.
If your child is riding the bus
• Make sure he or she lines up 6 feet away from the curb as the bus approaches.
• Advise them to always wait until the bus comes to a complete halt and the bus driver tells them to board before approaching the bus.
• If your children have to cross in front of the bus, teach them to first walk at least 10 feet ahead until you can see the driver.
• Teach them that they should face forward when seated, and remain seated while the bus is in motion.
• Tell them to exit the bus when it stops and look left-right-left for cars before crossing a street.
• Communicate with your children that the bus driver should always be able to see them when they are departing near the bus.
Walkers
Children and adolescents need 60 minutes or more of physical activity each day. Walking to school is a great way to help reach that goal. However, children 10 years old and younger should be accompanied by an adult or young adult on their way to and from school. If you are walking:
• Use the sidewalk whenever available, and if there isn’t a sidewalk, walk on the edge of the street facing traffic.
• Whenever they are accessible, use marked crosswalks to cross the street, and look left-right-left for vehicles or bikes before crossing.
• Make sure you never play, push or shove other individuals when you walk around traffic.
• Everyone should watch the road, not their phones.
Bikers
Biking is a fun, healthy method of getting to and from school. If you are biking:
• Always wear a properly fitted helmet, and securely fasten the chin strap.
• Ride in the same direction as traffic, and follow traffic signs and signals.
• Stay in the bike lane whenever possible.
• Never use electronics while riding.
Student drivers
As adolescents may be getting newly acquainted with driving, it is important to follow these safety tips:
• The vehicle should not move until everyone is buckled up.
• Abide by the speed limit.
• Stay focused. Keep your cellphone in a safe location in the vehicle where it cannot be seen. In 2017, 297 people died in crashes that involved distracted teen (15- to 19-year-old) drivers.
We all have a part to play in keeping children in our community safe when it comes to transportation. As summertime comes to an end, keeping back-to-school safety at the top of your mind will ensure a successful and productive school year for our youth.
For more information on this or other family and consumer sciences related topics, contact Shelly Barnes, Family and Consumer Sciences Extension agent for UT Extension in Wilson County. Barnes can be reached at sphill24@utk.edu or 615-444-9584.
