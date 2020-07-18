In this time of stress, confinement and alienation, perhaps we have the time to consider many things. I have taken this opportunity to look into my life and the life of others I have known.
I have come to the conclusion that life throws us a curve ball and we react in one or many ways. Sometimes we strike through it, or we swing and miss and sometime we are patient and wait for another chance. It is sometimes evident we choose what we think it is best at the time.
Look around and see who has weathered many storms, disappointments, who is still keeping going on. Is it a deep faith that motivates us to continue and believe all will be OK? It is it a stubborn streak that refuses to give in or get out? Whatever the reason, people persevere and continue on. Many driven with this innate quality will accomplish or witness a result. Sometimes this may lead to success or merely set a pattern to meet future challenges in the same manner.
Some of us have experienced in our lives periods of abandonment, loss of loved ones, financial insecurity and health problems. No one escapes all of these situations all of the time. Some are more fortunate than others and have less experience with living through them. Those that do, learn that everything passes in time. Most of us have no patience or fortitude to endure the wait.
There are those that take action and try to combat or divert to other issues to take their minds off the situation. They will undoubtedly work through and make progress. There are others that will lament their misfortune and do nothing but wallow in self pity and withdraw.
Through the ages people have withstood the trauma of war, famine, natural disasters and have gathered together the resources they could and started over again and again. This quality is not learned; it is instinctual for survival and has served us well.
In this difficult time we are living, stress of division in our country, pandemic in our midst, and alienation from friends and loved ones, let us not forget and listen to our inner voice, call it faith, resistance, or perseverance we will get through this. We will overcome to see a new tomorrow.
