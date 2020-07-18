It’s midnight and I can’t sleep. So instead of just enjoying the quiet hum of an otherwise bustling house, I think. And you know what that leads to, right?
I start out thinking about how we are going to celebrate Jacob’s 21st birthday during a pandemic. Then I remember school is set to start soon, so I’ll need to decide if I’m going to send Jackson back to begin his junior year in high school or stay home and homeschool. Going may put his health at risk.
Staying home may put my health at risk since I can barely pronounce some of the subjects he is taking. There’s pros and cons to both, I guess. The biggest con would be me attempting to teach a child who has always been smarter than me.
Speaking of school, Jacob’s fall tuition is due soon. Does he need to move back to Chattanooga? Maybe he should stay here since his classes will be online? And what about Covid?! I mean why am I worrying about any of this when I can worry about catching something for which there is no cure.
When thinking doesn’t lull me back to sleep, I get out of bed and shuffle to the living room to watch a little TV (if a documentary on the evolution of the cotton mill can’t put you to sleep, nothing will.) By the time the narrator begins detailing the life of Eli Whitney, I begin to take note of areas of disorder in the house.
Two light bulbs need to be replaced in the living room, which will require a ladder, which will mean I need to ask my husband where the ladder is, which leads to a ton of questions as to why I need a ladder, followed by a detailed outline of how we will replace each bulb with the most efficiency. Then I notice the baseboards and see how badly they need to be cleaned and repainted. In fact, the entire house needs to be repainted. I wonder if I can find someone to do it. Nope, we could just do it ourselves. Sure that would save money, but we’d kill each other or at the very least call each other very bad names.
By 2 a.m. I’m wide awake. Maybe food will do the trick. I know there’s chocolate chip cookies in the pantry. Of course, if I eat those, I’ll need to balance it out with something salty like the brand new bag of salt and vinegar chips I hid from the kids. No! I shouldn’t eat that junk in the middle of the night. But then when is the best time to eat junk food?
After a very satisfying midnight or 2 a.m. snack, I shuffle back to bed. I try to do what all the experts say we should do when faced with insomnia. Clear your mind. So, I’m clearing my mind.
There’s nothing to worry about. Worry doesn’t help me tackle my to-do list. Worry doesn’t take the retrograde out of Mercury. Worry doesn’t do my taxes. Worry won’t help me lose 10 pounds (neither will the cookies and chips for that matter). Worry won’t pay my children’s college tuition. But man, if it did, they could go anywhere they wanted on a full ride “worryship.” No!
All this thinking about what worry can’t accomplish isn’t allowing me to clear my mind. Clearing, clearing, clearing until I’m almost asleep. Then, BOOM! The alarm goes off.
My husband, who snored most of the night, is already up. Before I can pour the first cup of coffee he says, “You know you’d feel better if you didn’t stay up watching TV.” Now to remember what experts say you should do when your spouse says something completely moronic?
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Becky Andrews and Angel Kane. This column is Becky’s.
