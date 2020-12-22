I really enjoy the responses I’ve got in regards to writing these articles about gardening myths and legends. I plan on keeping it up as long as long I can think of gardening myths. My goal is to help stimulate thought in regards to many of these legends of gardening. We have universities that are constantly in research and they are helping to alleviate some of these myths that are taken as fact.
The first myth that I want to tackle might step on some toes. “Organic pesticides are safer than synthetic pesticides.” Let me first say that all pesticides should be used in accordance with their label which must be read before applying any pesticide, whether it be organic or synthetic. Depending on the type of pesticide you are using they all have an inherent risk to insects whether they be beneficial or a nuisance.
The word organic shows that the pesticide generally come from things in nature. These chemicals will not only kill one specific insect, but can also kill off ones that you are trying to protect.
For example, neem oil is a very common pesticide, but it will kill some insects that it comes in contact with. The oil based pesticides suffocate the insects and it’s not discriminatory. Another organic pesticide called spinosad is listed as “highly toxic to bees,” but it is also one of the pesticides that are labeled as organic. Be careful when using any pesticide and they all have a risk and should be applied according to their label.
The second myth is one that it’s not hard to see if you drive down the road. “All newly planted trees should be staked.” Trees should not be staked unless they are constantly falling over and even then the stakes should be loose. The issue is the trees won’t develop roots correctly and will constantly rely on the stakes for support.
By putting tight stakes around the tree, the tree won’t be able to handle any slight breeze and the roots won’t anchor the tree because they relied on the stakes. I would venture to say that 90% of the trees that I’ve seen staked should not have had stakes to begin with.
The last myth will hit home with people. “Adding sand to clay soils will help them drain better.” The only way to help improve drainage in soils that are high in clay is by adding organic matter and not sand. Adding sand to a soil that is very high in clay will result in a very hard soil that is similar to a brick. Since most of Tennessee’s soils are blessed with clay, I’m sure most of us at one point added sand to our garden beds to help improve drainage. Hopefully this article will help those in the future who developing gardening beds at their homes.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.