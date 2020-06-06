Our law office consists of a good mix of ages. Six of us are in our late 40s or early 50s, five are late 20s and 30s.
(In other words, some of us remember who shot J.R., while others have to ask their parents.)
For years now, it’s been the older crew helping guide the newbies, in all the ways of running an office.
You know the important stuff: how to work the fax machine, making two sided copies, restarting the server when the power goes out.
While law is our business, you can’t win a case if you don’t also know how to copy your brief for the judge.
Of course, over the years we’ve gotten some pushback — like when the young ones tried to convince us no one faxes anymore.
Ha! They must think we were
born yesterday!
Or there was this one time they tried to tell us servers were old school and now, everything was somewhere on a cloud, or was it in a cloud?
Regardless, our office manager told them she didn’t have time for their nonsense, as she still had to run to the post office for stamps and then the bank to make our deposits.
So when the cornonvirus hit and life went from business as usual, to going virtual and having court hearings by Zoom ... well, can you say Driving Miss Daisy!
(If you don’t know what I’m talking about, ask your parents.)
All of a sudden some of us couldn’t practice law unless a younger one assisted us — sign in, turn video screen on, upload your documents, share screen, turn the volume as high as possible to be able to hear and remember not to put your face right up to the screen because that’s a dead giveaway that you’re old!
It was quite an adjustment and just when I finally mastered signing in for a Zoom hearing without my caretaker, our office doors reopened and we are all back in-person again.
But I’m definitely sensing an attitude shift from the young ones
“Can we talk about getting rid of the fax machine now and signing up for an online fax?” one of them asked, after sauntering into my office Friday.
We locked eyes and then I handed him the office credit card.
I know when to lose gracefully.
But if they try get rid of my paper calendar, well I’m going to go full on Rambo!
(Geez! Ask your parents!)
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County moms Angel Kane and Becky Andrews. This one is Angel’s.
