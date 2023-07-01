Growing up, we moved a lot.
I can easily think of 11 homes we lived in before I turned 18. With each move, we’d wrap each and every prized possession in newspaper, and then carefully place them in boxes, only to later unpack each and every item and place it back into the new home. My fingers are still stained from all the newspaper I rolled and unrolled.
I also remember helping lift multiple sofas, tables and chairs as part of the moves. My brother swears his current back issues are a direct result of being my parents’ child labor/muscle for all these moves. At the same time my post-traumatic stress disorder, no doubt, stems from my Dad screaming at me to “lift, lift, lift,” as I helped him maneuver the washing machine down the stairs.
On the other hand, our children have lived in one home all their lives. And it’s the same for my brother’s family. That’s most probably because my brother and I were traumatized by the constant packing, unpacking and lifting — so much so — that once we had a choice, we never moved again.
And for a while, life was good. Once I bought a sofa, there it sat. I didn’t pack a box unless it was Christmas. And if someone told me they were moving, I was always busy.
But then college and kids happened, and for the past decade, all we’ve done is move these kids. From dorms to sorority houses to apartments to rental homes, we haven’t stopped. Sometimes, it was moving two kids at the same time, not to mention helping their friends move as well. I went from my dad screaming “lift,” to my husband yelling, “Are you even lifting? I can’t lift this dryer all by myself … lift … lift … lift.”
My husband has started to see a chiropractor, and I get anxious each May when a child calls to tell me their move-out date. My brother recently sent his daughter off to her first year of college, and he, too, is now back into the thick of it. Knowing we had become pros at moving, he asked for help. Thankfully, we were actually busy and couldn’t help.
And just like that … we took our life back.
When our middle child recently decided to move from an apartment to a condo (just because), her Dad and I were also busy. Well, we were not really, but she has a strong boyfriend and moving “just because” is no reason for her father and I to lift her washing machine into a U-Haul.
Our son heads back to college soon, and we already told him that we aren’t coming. We’re busy. He has friends, and my back still hurts from his $25 Facebook Marketplace sectional sofa that I lifted this past May.
Our oldest child recently mentioned buying a new house, and I made it clear that we are busy that weekend too … so, so busy. I gave her the number to Phil’s Moving Service and blocked her number.
We are officially out of the moving business.
Of course, our kids are all mad at us right now but as I explained to them that I’m not moving anyone’s sofa ever again. I’m not moving my sofa either. And the only lifting in my future is lifting myself from one permanently-placed sofa in my home to another … until the day they lift my lifeless body out of this house.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Angel Kane and Becky Andrews. Have comments? Email becky@wilsonlivingmagazine.com.
